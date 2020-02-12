SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, is pleased to announce the finalists for The Best of Enterprise Connect awards program. Best of Enterprise Connect recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Judges vetted 50 entries with a focus on factors including technology advancement, innovation and business impact.



Finalists for The Best of Enterprise Connect Awards include:

OVERALL Best in Enterprise Connect

Genesys

• Genesys Predictive Engagement, with new features to be announced at Enterprise Connect.





• Glia Conversational Compliance AI Framework, part of Glia's Digital-First Customer Service platform, provides the framework to provision, measure and manage AI-driven Virtual Assistants to converse with customers and Operator Assistants to guide agents.





• Journey Identity Platform, which aims to make it easy for enterprises to establish trusted interactions with their customers that simultaneously solve for security, customer experience and privacy using an encrypted network and a platform of best-in-class identity solutions that can be dynamically applied using the enterprise’s existing mobile app.





• Mio's new intercompany federation for Microsoft Teams, Slack and Webex Teams, enables users to seamlessly chat with their external business contacts who use a different messaging app.





• Omilia Cloud Platform miniApps, zero-touch natural language microservices that handle a single dialog task; instantly deployable to any call center provider and seamlessly adapted to any CCaas Service Creation environment.





• Adaptive Composition, an AI-powered technology with real-time face detection, auto-framing and optimized use of screen real estate; works with any camera-enabled device.

Best Innovation for Meeting Rooms

Avaya

• Avaya IX Spaces, a simple cloud solution that integrates friction-free web meetings and team collaboration into one app.





• VIA GO², which gives iOS, Android, Chromebook, PC and Mac users instant wireless connectivity with advanced presentation technology, featuring content streaming for 4K mirrored images and video playback.





• For a new product that will be announced at Enterprise Connect.

Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Journey

• Journey Identity Platform, which aims to make it easy for enterprises to establish trusted interactions with their customers that simultaneously solve for security, customer experience and privacy using an encrypted network and a platform of best-in-class identity solutions that can be dynamically applied using the enterprise’s existing mobile app.

Best Application of Artificial Intelligence

Genesys

• Genesys Predictive Engagement, with new features to be announced at Enterprise Connect.





• Adaptive Composition, an AI-powered technology with real-time face detection, auto-framing and optimized use of screen real estate; works with any camera-enabled device.





• Compliant Collaboration Archive, new module within Theta Lake’s Compliance Suite for record keeping, archiving and eDiscovery requirements for video, audio and collaboration chat, with on-demand compliance risk analysis using AI and ML across leading UCaaS platforms (RingCentral, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, LogMeIn, Red Box).

Best Innovation for Advancing Employee/End User Engagement

Embrava

• Embrava Desk Sign, a smart sensor IoT device designed for Hot Desking, Office Hoteling and Activity-Based Working.





• Mio's new intercompany federation for Microsoft Teams, Slack and Webex Teams, enables users to seamlessly chat with their external business contacts who use a different messaging app.

“The Best of Enterprise Connect awards recognize leading companies making a significant impact on the enterprise communications and collaboration industry,” said Eric Krapf, Enterprise Connect General Manager and Program Co-Chair. “This year’s finalists truly represent the most innovative companies influencing the future of this space through their technological advancements and initiatives.”

Winners will be announced during an awards presentation at Enterprise Connect 2020 on Wednesday, April 1. Enterprise Connect 2020 takes place March 30th – April 2nd at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando .

Media and industry analysts who are interested in attending Enterprise Connect 2020 can apply for a complimentary press badge here .

