SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, is pleased to announce the finalists for The Best of Enterprise Connect awards program. Best of Enterprise Connect recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Judges vetted 50 entries with a focus on factors including technology advancement, innovation and business impact.
Finalists for The Best of Enterprise Connect Awards include:
OVERALL Best in Enterprise Connect
Best Innovation for Meeting Rooms
Best Innovation in Customer Experience
Best Application of Artificial Intelligence
Best Innovation for Advancing Employee/End User Engagement
“The Best of Enterprise Connect awards recognize leading companies making a significant impact on the enterprise communications and collaboration industry,” said Eric Krapf, Enterprise Connect General Manager and Program Co-Chair. “This year’s finalists truly represent the most innovative companies influencing the future of this space through their technological advancements and initiatives.”
Winners will be announced during an awards presentation at Enterprise Connect 2020 on Wednesday, April 1. Enterprise Connect 2020 takes place March 30th – April 2nd at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando.
Media and industry analysts who are interested in attending Enterprise Connect 2020 can apply for a complimentary press badge here.
About Enterprise Connect
For 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise Unified Communications and Collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.
