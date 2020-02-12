New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education scholar Okhee Lee announced today the launch of her website, which was created to raise awareness of her efforts to advance policy and practice that promote STEM and language learning for all students, including those learning English as an additional language.

Visitors to the OkheeLee.com website will be able to keep current with her appearances, research, publications, curriculum development, and policy influences. Moreover, visitors will be able to read her story and learn why it is her life’s goal to make a difference in the lives of children, especially children who are underserved in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

“I am extremely excited to be able to reach a broader audience with whom I can share my message through the new OkheeLee.com website. I want the general public alongside educators and academics to have the opportunity to understand why learning standards in STEM and language need to be equal for all children, including children who are English learners,” said Lee, a professor at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development.

English learners make up the fastest growing subset of the U.S. student population. According to the most recent statistics, English learners constituted 9.6 percent of the public-school population, or 4.9 million students (National Center for Education Statistics, 2019).

Lee’s published research shows that misalignment between English language proficiency standards and content standards are at the root of why English learners often do not reach their potential in STEM subjects. She is the first to call for education scholars from both camps to take the first step toward new policy by coming to the table and creating a consensus to align proficiency standards with content standards for English learners.

She discusses her recommendations in a new video published by the American Education Research Association that can be accessed through her website.

To learn more about Okhee Lee, please visit OkheeLee.com.

