NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius, the global insurtech leader whose insurance and warranty distribution platform provides protection for the customers of some of the world’s largest online companies, has partnered with dealer management software (DMS) company, AutoMatrix, to give dealerships the unprecedented ability to offer full auto insurance to customers at the point-of-sale. This solution is the first-of-its-kind for a DMS, empowering its dealerships to seamlessly integrate insurance into the car buying process, a process that currently involves long waits, limited choice and intermediaries earning high commissions.



By integrating Cover Genius’ XCover API, its distribution platform that provides coverage for any line of insurance in any country, language and currency, AutoMatrix’s dealers will be able to offer insurance and warranty packages that can be tailored in real time by any buyer within its U.S. dealership network. Facilitating more than 20K vehicle sales annually, Cover Genius will be the DMS’s exclusive insurance and warranty platform, offering full damage and liability protection.

“Traditionally, purchasing insurance has been a major hassle for customers who are buying a car, requiring them to undergo a tedious process -- either within the dealership or as a separate offline effort -- for ‘one size fits all’ coverages that don’t meet their unique needs,” said Angus McDonald, co-founder and CEO of Cover Genius. “Having made significant strides to enable ecommerce companies to distribute insurance globally, including retail, travel and logistics, our partnership with AutoMatrix is an exciting next step in expanding our presence in the U.S. automotive and mobility market where we have insured 2 million customers in the last three years. Our technology uniquely enables dealers to offer a first-in-class customer experience while also turning insurance and warranties into an area of profit.”

As one of the fastest-growing global insurtechs, Cover Genius puts customers at the center of insurance, allowing auto and mobility companies, as well as companies in other verticals, to offer flexible, personalized policies that protect their global customers. In doing so, its API produces regulated products, which can be integrated into any part of the sales process, globally in more than 60 countries and in all 50 U.S. states -- setting it apart from others in the space.

“This partnership gives our dealerships the opportunity -- for the first time ever -- to be true, full-service dealerships,” said Sia Anasseri, CEO and Managing Partner of AutoMatrix . “Knowing that brick-and-mortar dealers are facing increasing competition from digital retailers, we are proud to offer dealers the ability to improve the customer experience by solving an inefficient process that drove customers out of dealers.”

To learn more about how Cover Genius is helping companies in the auto and mobility industries distribute insurance and improve customer NPS, please visit https://www.covergenius.com/.

About Cover Genius:

Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies. It has offices in London, New York, Sydney and Tokyo and counts some of the world’s largest e-commerce companies including Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), among its partners. Cover Genius’ XCover distribution platform provides coverage for any line of insurance or warranty product in any country, language and currency. Millions of happy customers each year are protected with customer-centric policies.

Cover Genius co-creates insurance products with partners, enabled by our ability to produce regulated products in 60+ countries & 50 U.S. states

About AutoMatrix Dealer Software:

AutoMatrix Dealer Software offers a full suite of software solutions that are designed exclusively for the independent, used car dealers. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, the “AutoMatrix Buy Here Pay Here” software is the best-selling solution to help clients in controlling accounting, inventory, collections and finance. Additionally, AutoMatrix Dealer Software provides a wide variety of software solutions, including modules for DMS, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, Floor Traffic Log, Desking, F&I Menu, Service & Parts, HR, Payroll and Websites. Keeping customers at the top of its priority, AutoMatrix is following its mission to put the control of clients’ business in their hands and provide insights from any of their electronic devices anywhere, anytime.

Contact:

Shelley Petri

Phone Number: +1 678 977 0899

Email: shelley@blastpr.com