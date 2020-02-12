ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Integation Platform as a Servics (IPaaS) in Q1 2020. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.



The Jitterbit API integration platform empowers businesses to unify and exploit data from all sources to deliver greater insights and create effective processes. Companies can leverage Jitterbit’s cloud-based technology to rapidly connect SaaS, on-premises and cloud applications and instantly infuse artificial intelligence into any business process. Jitterbit’s intuitive API creation interface enables companies to reuse business-critical applications and data to bring new offerings to market in days, not months.

“The latest recognition from Constellation Research further highlights the value that Jitterbit provides to companies across a wide variety of industries handling many different use cases,” said Shekar Hariharan, vice president of marketing at Jitterbit. “Our platform is the ideal solution to support both application and data integration tasks, helping companies connect any SaaS, on-premises or cloud endpoints securely and efficiently.”

“Customers often face excessive marketing hype during vendor selection. The Constellation ShortList portfolio identifies the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Combined with a time bound, accelerated vendor selection engagement, we have guided clients in successful selections and contract negotiations of disruptive technologies. The vendors on this list represent the best of the best.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

