Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q4-2019 on Tuesday 25 February 2020 at 7:30am CET. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 15:00 CET.
To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:
|LOCATION
|PHONE NUMBER
|Belgium National free phone
|0800 48740
|Belgium
|+32 (0)2 400 9874
|France National free phone
|0805 103 028
|France
|+33 (0)1 76 70 07 94
|Norway National free phone
|800 51874
|Norway
|+47 2396 0264
|Sweden National free phone
|0200 125 581
|Sweden
|+46 (0)8 5069 2180
|Spain National free phone
|800 098826
|Spain
|+34 914 146 280
|United Kingdom National free phone
|0800 376 7922
|United Kingdom
|+44 (0)844 571 8892
|USA National free phone
|1 866 966 1396
|USA
|+1 631 510 7495
|Canada National free phone
|1 866 992 6802
|Standard international dial-in
|+44 (0)207 192 8000
Confirmation Code: 4972465
To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors
For further information, contact:
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com
Radisson Hospitality AB
Brussels, BELGIUM
