The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that the U.S health care spending grew 3.9% in 2017, reaching $3.5 trillion or $10,739 per person. This rise in healthcare expenditure across the nation is expected to boost the high-end healthcare diagnostic and treatment procedures and technologies, in-turn propelling the non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period.



The US holds around 84% of the market share of the NIPT market in North America majorly due to its dominating share in the healthcare industry in 2018. Presence of major market players across the U.S such as, Natera Inc., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and others are significantly influencing the non invasive prenatal testing market. The U.S NIPT market is expected to grow further on the back of growing research and development practices and expanding product applications with increasing discoveries.



Increasing incidences of chronic oncogenic diseases such as cancer with an estimated new cases of 18.1 million in 2018, as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), is anticipated to display rapid growth in application of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing in the upcoming years to diagnose irregular chromosome sequences of fetuses and calculate the probability of cancer incidence in the fetus over the future



NIPT provides an opportunity to detect more cases of fetal aneuploidies, with fewer invasive diagnostic procedures. The method proven to have very high sensitivity and specificity for detecting common aneuploidies such as T21, T18, and T13, with low false positive and false negative rates is anticipated to contribute positively to NIPT market. Different scenarios for NIPT-based screening for common autosomal aneuploidies are possible depending on the health-care settings. National guidelines have recommended that all pregnant women be offered NIPT for aneuploidies. Positive cell-free fetal DNA tests need to be confirmed using invasive testing and with more accurate screening tests, this may reduce the need for invasive testing and associated morbidities



Microdeletion is a submicroscopic deletion phenomenon leading to monosomy of a chromosomal segment too small to be detected by conventional cytogenetics, typically less than 5 megabases in size. There are many different types of microdeletions. There are many microdeletions which does not effect a baby's health and development at all, but others can result in intellectual disability, problems such as motor skills, birth defects and miscarriage. Use of NIPT can help to take efficient steps to improve fetal health and quality of life by focusing on finding microdeletions that can affect a child's physical and mental development



The implementation of local government initiatives to provide safe and effective prenatal tests is increasing the demand for NIPT test in diagnostic labs. Rising incidences of chromosomal abnormalities is further creating an upsurge in demand for NIPT tests. Diagnostic labs for NIPT are being preferred by patients as they have all diagnostics instrument and proper physicians for conducting these tests.



