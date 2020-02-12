On 12 February 2020 primary insider Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen, Executive Vice President Performance Chemicals, exercised 30,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 42.24 per share.

In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 30,000 own shares from Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen at an average price of NOK 102.28 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 11 April 2019.

After the transaction, Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen owns 38,071 shares and has 57,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,354,000. Borregaard owns 366,775 treasury shares, representing 0.37% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 12 February 2020

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, + 47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.