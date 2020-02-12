JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, and Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of core system solutions for the property/casualty insurance industry, announced today additional Verisk underwriting solutions, available on Duck Creek’s Content Exchange, that will enable insurer customers to easily access robust data on applicants’ previous coverage and loss history.



One of Verisk’s solutions, Coverage VerifierSM, will enable insurers that use Duck Creek solutions to seamlessly submit auto coverage history data to Verisk and gain access to tools to verify coverages of policyholders. Another Verisk solution, A-PLUSTM, will allow Duck Creek’s insurer customers to easily contribute property and auto claims data to Verisk and obtain loss run reports with detailed claim histories on risks they’re looking to insure.

These additional solutions are the latest Verisk products currently available on Duck Creek’s Content Exchange. Duck Creek customers can currently access a wide range of Verisk tools through the Content Exchange, including detailed information on the relative risk of vehicles, the replacement costs for specific homes, and robust telematics data from consenting drivers for usage-based insurance programs.

“Quick and easy access to robust data is critical for insurers today looking to meet the changing needs of their customers,” said Robert Fletcher, head of global solution partnerships at Duck Creek. “With these new Verisk solutions in the Duck Creek Content Exchange, insurers who use our software will now be able to easily access Verisk tools and make more informed and efficient underwriting decisions.”

“Improving the experience for our customers and enhancing their access to our products is a high priority at Verisk,” said Mitch Bierman, assistant vice president of strategic alliances at Verisk. “By integrating these new solutions to Duck Creek’s platform, we’re reducing the need for ad hoc integrations and making it simple for Duck Creek insurers to access detailed information about potential insureds.”

Verisk’s Coverage Verifier and A-PLUS solutions are set to launch in the Duck Creek Content Exchange during the first quarter of 2020.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World’s Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand , the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com .





