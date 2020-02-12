New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of Corey McBride as Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, McBride is responsible for all compliance activities, including regulatory reporting, risk identification, prevention, monitoring, detection and resolution, including expansion to new regions, and for all ongoing support for Analyst Hub’s affiliate Independent Research Providers (IRPs). McBride is based in Analyst Hub’s New York headquarters and reports directly to founder and CEO Mike Kronenberg.

McBride comes to Analyst Hub with more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as Head of European Compliance for Point72 Asset Management. In his eight years with Point72, McBride served in various compliance roles including compliance officer within the Research Compliance department in the United States (for both equities and fixed income, and certain compliance initiatives internationally such as regulatory requirements) and manager of special projects with a focus on equities in the United Kingdom. Prior to Point72, McBride worked at Deutsche Bank as Vice President of Compliance and Risk Operations. McBride also held roles in the control room capacity which included trade advisory and research compliance for Goldman Sachs. He holds an MBA from Northeastern University and a BA from Morehouse College.

"Analyst Hub is reinventing the research industry with a unique business model, giving analysts the freedom to concentrate on their research with the assurance of first-class support,” said McBride. “My primary focus as Chief Compliance Officer is to make sure our analysts – and their clients – can work with confidence that they that are adhering to the highest professional standards and that all regulatory obligations are being met. Analyst Hub is the next wave of equity research and I am thrilled to be able to help in this revolution.”

Point72 has been recognized for their commitment to improving compliance policies in “ways that go beyond what was stipulated by the SEC,” according to The Hedge Fund Journal1.

“With Corey joining our team, Analyst Hub’s affiliate analysts and their firms now have access to the highest level of compliance expertise and service available,” said Kronenberg. “Point72’s foundational commitment to compliance, and perfect track record in this regard, set the gold standard and we’re proud to be able to bring that superior capability to the Analyst Hub platform.”

Offering outsourced infrastructure and organizational support, Analyst Hub is helping top sell-side analysts go into business on their own to provide institutional investors with independent insights and analysis. Built by senior, veteran equity research sales professionals, Analyst Hub’s sales-first orientation sets up analysts for success by helping them secure and service clients, and then scale – reaching a broader audience – as the new firm matures.

Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services. Analyst Hub’s affiliated research-providing entities service more than 200 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.

About Analyst Hub

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.

For further information, please visit www.analysthub.com.





