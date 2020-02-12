CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (CAVR) is excited to announce a shareholder conference call will be scheduled for next week.



CAVU CEO Bob Silver, along with Russell Sinacori of Sinacori Builders https://www.sinacoribuilders.com will participate in this call to introduce the "Growing Together" brand, the vision, as well as new opportunities. Importantly, Management will be providing guidance on 2020 revenues and earnings on this call.

Within the next 2 business days, in a subsequent press release, the Company will give the access details needed to join in on this exciting call.

In addition to the Sinacori Builders businesses, CAVU will be reporting on the Company’s further development and programming of its SoKu and kushAMERICA brands.

Bob Silver commented, “We are ambitious, so our plans are ambitious. We are delighted to be in this position, and Russell and I both are looking forward to the upcoming call. It will be the first of many.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including any reports on Form 8-K.

Company Contact:

Bob Silver

Email: Info@kushamerica.com

https://cavuresource.com/