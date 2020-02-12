LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic and personal care packaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during forecast period 2019 to 2026.



The Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market is poised to reach the market value of around US$ 5.5 billion by 2026.

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1740

North America dominated the global cosmetic and personal care packaging equipment market in 2018. This can be attributed to high awareness about cosmetics and personal care products, local presence of many multinational beauty companies such as L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Revlon, and Avon. The U.S. has taken initiatives in the formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) to make the federal government, industry, and universities invest in emerging technologies. This initiative has helped to achieve a competitive edge in the global economy, by investing in packaging equipment, which is used in the final line of production. However, beauty giants are observing a decrease in sales due to changing taste of consumer and agile competitors. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to observe the significant growth during the forecast period due to the population growth, flourishing economies, increasing automation of manufacturing, rise in average wealth of people, and a rising interest in health and wellness. The rising demand for digitalized and greater efficiency products are expected to propel the advanced packaging equipment market. New technological developments and demand for advanced materials such as printed RFID chips are emerging as an enabler for more transparency and efficiency.

Based on the product, the global cosmetic and personal care packaging market has been segmented into the filling, labeling, cleaning, form-fill-seal, cartoning, wrapping, and palletizing. In 2018, the filling machine accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to its low maintenance costs, high-performance, and user-friendly properties. Aseptic filling machines are expected to gain traction in the market as they offer performance benefits and uniformity in product quality which is expected to boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/cosmetic-and-personal-care-packaging-equipment-market

Based on the application of packaging, the market is divided into skincare, decorative cosmetics, haircare, perfumes, and bath & shower. The skincare segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to increased demand for anti-aging cream and serums in the younger generation to avoid acne, early signs of aging, and dullness in the skin. Consumer shift towards natural skincare products and sustainable packaging material are expected to maintain the skincare packaging segment dominance during the forecast period. However, packaging for haircare products is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for hair care products and the presence of sophisticated products by multinational companies in the market. Increasing pollution, unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits, and growing stress are the key factors responsible for the thinning and greying of hair in the young generation. Hence, the demand for hair care products is anticipated to increase in the coming years at a significant rate.

Key players operating in the cosmetic and personal care packaging equipment market are AMET Packaging, Inc. (acquired APACKS);Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc.; IMA – Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Prosy's Innovative Packaging Equipment and Wimco Ltd. Multinational companies’ products comply with the regulations is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key observations regarding the cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment industry include:

In October 2019, Stora Enso offered a renewable paperboard tube for the packaging of cosmetics as a new alternative plastic tube. The body of this tube made up of grease-resistant paperboard which is suitable for the primary packaging of skin creams. The company is also developing bio-composite materials to replace the tube’s plastic cap and shoulder in the coming future.

In October 2019, Dove announced to launch plastic-free beauty bars packaging and completely recycled packaging plastic bottles by next year to decrease plastic waste. The Unilever brand is also expected to launch recycled plastic bottles in North America and Europe by the end of 2019. These initiatives are likely to reduce the usage of virgin plastic by more than 20,500 tonnes every year.

In April 2019, the Marchesini Group showcased industry its industry 4 technology at an open factory event in Italy. This technology combines manufacturing with the techniques of artificial intelligence algorithms and digitalization. The Marchesini Group, a packaging machinery manufacturer has developed these technologies along with its partner SEA Vision to create Smart Factories.

In November 2018, Vetroplas has signed a partnership agreement with aluminum bottle manufacturer in Spain, Envases, to expand its packaging option to the UK cosmetic and personal care market.

In May 2015, DS Smith, a provider of recycled corrugated packaging in Europe, completed the acquisition of Duropack to expand its business in the South-Eastern European region.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1740

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1740

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting