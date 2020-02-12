SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical device incubator and technology brokerage firm, Hatch Medical, L.L.C. (www.hatchmedical.com) announced recently that it has entered into an exclusive brokerage relationship with interventional radiologist and the President of Westbrook Medical, L.L.C., Melissa Seely-Morgan, MD for StayStill™, a patent-pending, radiation reduction needle/instrument stabilization device.



“Dr. Seely-Morgan has ingeniously solved a common problem experienced in Fluoroscopy and CT-guided procedures. Clinicians often struggle with precisely positioning top-heavy instruments and needles during image-guided procedures. Consequently, they are subjected to additional levels of radiation exposure and lengthened procedures in an attempt to maintain instrument placement,” commented Paul Gianneschi, Managing Principal and Founder of Hatch Medical.

Westbrook Medical’s StayStill™ simple, intuitive design stabilizes instruments and guiding needles, thereby liberating operators' hands from direct beam radiation exposure. StayStill™ also provides unobstructed access to the placement site with its compact design and allows clinicians the ability to variably adjust the angle of any needle. It is ideally suited to address the needs of physicians performing a variety of Fluro and CT-guided procedures, including biopsies and ablations.

According to the World Cancer Report, cancer rates could further increase by 50% to 15 million new cases by 2020 and as a consequence, substantially increase overall interventional procedure volumes.

Westbrook Medical’s novel StayStill™ device is a single-use, low-cost, sterile product constructed out of non-image distorting materials. StayStill™ could be commercialized as a high volume, high margin product or as an added value item packaged with biopsy instruments or kits/trays. StayStill™ is also capable of holding 25 ga. to 11 ga. needles. Watch the video!

StayStill™ is available for sale or license to interested third parties through an exclusive agreement with Hatch Medical.

Melissa Seely-Morgan, M.D., Westbrook Medical’s President added, “We are pleased to have Hatch Medical as our agent, and look forward to identifying a commercial partner committed to bringing this much needed and exciting new technology to market.”

Hatch Medical jointly develops and brokers minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of vascular and oncological disease through its network of risk-sharing partners. For additional information on this, or other Hatch Medical, L.L.C. products and services, e-mail the company at info@hatchmedical.com.

This release and additional news can be obtained by visiting Hatch Medical’s web site: www.hatchmedical.com. Contact Paul Gianneschi, Managing Principal, 770-476-9940, or Steven Hvozda, Principal 949-388-9335.