FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National lender Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. has announced the much-anticipated release of their proprietary loan origination portal, ExpressLoan.

ExpressLoan features an array of customized tools that provide Sierra Pacific’s Third Party Originator (TPO) partners a more intuitive and modern technology experience that supports the incredible client experience that has become the hallmark of Sierra Pacific Wholesale.

Sierra Pacific TPO partners win big with ExpressLoan

ExpressLoan’s extensive suite of tools include a more automated and organized document management solution along with integrated solutions for validating income and assets at the point of sale. In addition, the design of the user dashboard along with clarity around the pipeline and processing milestones, bring enhanced and transparent functionality to the TPO partner. As a result, the partner gains more control and sees their efficiencies improve.

“We’re proud of our legacy but we understand that we have to continue to innovate and modernize to meet the expectations of our partners. We’re incredibly excited about our momentum as we continue to optimize processes and make additional investments in technology solutions that put our partners in a position to win”, said Sierra Pacific’s Executive Vice President of Third Party Originations Amy Mahar.

“While we are very focused on providing solutions that are driven by technology, we know that care, empathy and expert guidance can’t be automated. By providing our partners with those attributes of our culture that are further supported by the technology rich functions of the ExpressLoan portal, we intend to drive a WOW experience to the TPO community that helps fuel their market share growth”, said Mahar.

About Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is a leading national independent mortgage lending company, based in Folsom, California. Sierra Pacific serves the retail, wholesale and correspondent mortgage banking markets in 49 states through three regional fulfillment centers. Sierra Pacific’s mission is to deliver consistent, competitive pricing, and to provide its customers the finest experience through streamlined systems, the best industry tools, effective communication, and superior customer service with every customer, every day. To learn more, email tposales@spmc.com or call (916) 932-1700.

Kasia Stephenson Sierra Pacific Mortgage Kasia.stephenson@spmc.com