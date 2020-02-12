Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Foams Market by Material (PU Foams, PE Foams, Melamine Foams, Metal Foams, PMI/Polyimide Foams), End-Use (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, And General Aviation), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report defines, segments, and projects the size of the aerospace foams market based on type, application, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and investments undertaken by them in the market.



The aerospace foams market size is estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



The continuous expansion in the overall aviation industry worldwide, as well as the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft around the world, are driving the global aerospace foams market. Factors such as stringent regulations in the usage of PU foams as well as new norms for fire safety improvements in aircraft cabins including materials flammability upgrade are restraining the growth of the aerospace foams market.



The commercial aircraft segment is projected to lead the aerospace foams market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.



Based on end-use industry, the commercial aircraft segment led the aerospace foams market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of air passengers and high demand for low-cost operators in regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East, and South America is driving the growth of the commercial aircraft segment. Furthermore, the surge in the growing demand for LCC around the regions Southeast Asia, India, and Australia is aiding in the growth of the overall commercial aircraft segment and thus, propelling the demand for aerospace foam as well.



The PU foams material segment is projected to lead the aerospace foams market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024.



Based on material, PU foams accounted for the largest share of the aerospace foams market in 2018. The PU foams segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. PU foams are available in a variety of forms ranging from low to high density with varying rigidity. PU foams are compatible with a multitude of aerospace applications such as seating, airframes, interiors, and packaging in the aerospace industry. The growth in this market is attributed mainly to the extensive usage of PU foams for aerospace seating and cushioning application due to their unique properties of durability, lightweight, and recyclability, among others.



North America is projected to lead the aerospace foams market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



The North America region is projected to lead the aerospace foams market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both value and volume. The demand for aerospace foams is increasing in North America owing to the growing aviation industry in the region. Also, the growing military expenditure is expected to fuel the demand for military aircraft, and rising total numbers of air passengers will drive the market growth. The market in this region is also projected to continue its market dominance in terms of both value and volume, from 2019 to 2024, owing to the increased demand for aerospace foams from countries such as US, Canada, and Mexico.



Furthermore, as a part of the qualitative analysis of the aerospace foams market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Boyd Corporation (US), Rogers Corporation (US), FoamPartner (Switzerland), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp (US), UFP Technologies, Inc. (US), Zotefoams Plc (UK), General Plastics Manufacturing Company (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Pyrotek Inc. (US), and Greiner AG (Austria).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for the Light Weight and Fuel Efficient Aircrafts

5.2.1.2 Steady Growth in the Aerospace Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of PU Foams

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Renewable Feedstock for Manufacturing Green PU Foams

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Proper Disposal & Recycling Technique

5.2.4.2 Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Materials

5.3 Overview of Aerospace Foam Market

5.4 Raw Material Analysis

5.4.1 Polyurethane

5.4.2 Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

5.4.3 Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

5.4.4 Polyol

5.4.5 Polyethylene

5.4.5.1 Polyethylene Resins

5.4.6 Metal

5.4.6.1 Aluminium Alloy

5.4.6.2 Titanium Alloy

5.4.6.3 Super Alloys

5.4.7 Melamine

5.4.7.1 Methacrylonitrile

5.4.7.2 Methacrylic Acid

5.5 Industry Trends

5.6 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.3 Intensity of Rivalry

5.6.4 Threat of New Entrant

5.6.5 Threat of Substitute

5.7 Price Trend Analysis

5.8 Regulations and Policies

5.9 Structural and Non-Structural Foam



6 Aerospace Foam Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PU Foam

6.3 PE Foam

6.4 Metal Foam

6.5 Melamine Foam

6.6 Polyimide/PMI

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Ceramic Foam

6.7.2 PEI Foam

6.7.3 Silicon Foam

6.7.4 PET Foam

6.7.5 PVC Foam

6.7.6 PVDF Foam

6.7.7 PPSU Foam



7 Aerospace Foam Market, By End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Aviation

7.3 Commercial Aircraft

7.3.1 Commercial Business Aviation

7.3.2 Charter

7.3.3 Air Taxi

7.4 Military Aircraft



8 Aerospace Foam Market, Formulation By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircraft Seats

8.3 Aircraft Floor Carpets

8.4 Flight Deck Pads

8.5 Cabin Walls and Ceilings

8.6 Overhead Stow Bins

8.7 Galleys and Lavatories

8.8 Overhead Stow Bins



9 Aerospace Foam Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Aerospace Foam Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Structure and Dive Matrix

10.3 Company Presence in Aerospace Foam Market

10.4 Competitive Situation & Trends



11 Aerospace Foam Market, Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.2 Evonik Industries AG

11.3 Rogers Corporation

11.4 Sabic Innovative Plastics

11.5 Armacell International S.A.

11.6 Foampartner

11.7 ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp.

11.8 Boyd Corporation

11.9 UFP Technologies

11.10 Zotefoams PLC

11.11 General Plastics Manufacturing Company

11.12 Solvay S.A.

11.13 DowDuPont

11.14 Mueller

11.15 NCFI Polyurethanes

11.16 Pyrotek

11.17 Everchem Specialty Chemicals

11.18 Huntsman Corporation

11.19 Aerofoam Industries

11.20 Sekisui-Voltek, LLC



