The global anastomosis devices market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of target diseases & the subsequent growth in the number of surgical procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, the high cost of devices and extensive clinical data requirements for launching new products are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



By application, the gastrointestinal surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024)



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries, and other applications. The gastrointestinal surgeries segment commanded the largest share of the anastomosis devices market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal cancer and the extensive usage of anastomosis devices in these surgical procedures.



The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024)



The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and the presence of a large patient population are driving the growth of the anastomosis devices market in the Asia Pacific.

Prominent players in the global anastomosis devices market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), EndoEvolution LLC (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Peters Surgical (France), Biosintex (Romania), and Meril Life Sciences (India).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Anastomosis Devices: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Anastomosis Devices Market, By Type, 2018

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Anastomosis Devices Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Target Disease Prevalence and Subsequent Growth in the Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Devices and Extensive Clinical Data Requirements for Launching New Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Product Recalls

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Trained Professionals



6 Anastomosis Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surgical Staplers

6.2.1 Manual Surgical Staplers

6.2.1.1 Manual Surgical Staplers to Account the Largest Share of Market

6.2.2 Powered Surgical Staplers

6.2.2.1 Powered Surgical Staplers to Grow at Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period

6.3 Surgical Sutures

6.3.1 Absorbable Sutures

6.3.1.1 Synthetic Sutures

6.3.1.1.1 Polyglactin 910 Sutures

6.3.1.1.1.1 Polyglaction 910 to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period the Largest Share of Market

6.3.1.1.2 Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures

6.3.1.1.2.1 Growing Number of Gastrointestinal and Urological Surgical Procedures to Drive the Demand for Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures During the Forecast Period.

6.3.1.1.3 Polydioxanone Sutures

6.3.1.1.3.1 Superior Properties of Polydioxanone Sutures Compared With Other Sutures to Drive the Market for This Segment

6.3.1.1.4 Polyglycolic Acid Sutures

6.3.1.1.4.1 Increasing Number of Gynecological & Obstetric, Urological, and Gastroenterological Surgical Procedures to Drive the Market for Pga Sutures.

6.3.1.1.5 Other Synthetic Sutures

6.3.1.2 Natural Sutures

6.3.2 Non-Absorbable Sutures

6.3.2.1 Polypropylene Sutures

6.3.2.1.1 Polypropylene Sutures to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period.

6.3.2.2 Nylon Sutures

6.3.2.2.1 High Preference in Surgeries to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period.

6.3.2.3 Stainless Steel Sutures

6.3.2.3.1 Risk Associated With Stainless Steel Sutures to Restrain the Market Growth

6.3.2.4 Other Non-Absorbable Sutures

6.3.3 Automated Suturing Devices

6.3.3.1 Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

6.3.3.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Time-Efficiency of Disposable Automated Suturing Devices to Drive the Market

6.3.3.2 Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

6.3.3.2.1 Reusable Automated Suturing Devices to Drive at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period.

6.4 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

6.4.1 Natural/Biological Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

6.4.1.1 Fibrin-Based Sealants & Adhesives

6.4.1.1.1 Increase in the Number of Surgical Procedures to Drive the Market

6.4.1.2 Collagen-Based Sealants and Adhesives

6.4.1.2.1 Risk Associated With Swelling of Tissues is Expected to Limit the Growth of This Market.

6.4.1.3 Albumin-Based Sealants and Adhesives

6.4.1.3.1 Albumin-Based Sealants and Adhesives to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period.

6.4.2 Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives

6.4.2.1 Peg Hydrogel-Based Sealants and Adhesives

6.4.2.1.1 Peg Hydrogel-Based Sealants and Adhesives Accounted for the Largest Share of This Market

6.4.2.2 Cyanoacrylate-Based Sealants and Adhesives

6.4.2.2.1 Risk of Infection and Various Complications to Restrain the Growth of This Market

6.4.2.3 Urethane-Based Sealants and Adhesives

6.4.2.3.1 High Wettability Properties of Urethane Based Adhesives to Drive the Market.

6.4.2.4 Other Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives



7 Anastomosis Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gastrointestinal Surgeries

7.2.1 Gastrointestinal Surgeries to Dominate the Anastomosis Market

7.3 Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeries

7.3.1 Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders Will Drive the Market

7.4 Other Applications



8 Anastomosis Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Hospitals Dominate the End-User Market

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Centers Will Drive Market Growth



9 Anastomosis Devices Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US is the Largest Market for Anastomosis Devices Due to the High Healthcare Spending in the Country

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Number of Organ Transplants to Drive the Anastomosis Devices Market in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the European Market for Anastomosis Devices During the Forecast Period

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures to Drive Market Growth in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Favorable Health Insurance System to Drive the Market for Anastomosis Devices in France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditure to Support the Market for Anastomosis Devices in Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 The High Cost of Surgical Procedures to Restrain the Growth of the Anastomosis Devices Market in Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Large Patient Population and Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements to Drive Market Growth in China

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements and Implementation of Favorable Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth in India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Supportive Reimbursement Policies to Drive Market Growth in Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.4.1 High Prevalence of Cancer to Drive the Demand for Anastomosis Devices in Australia

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.1.1 Increasing Purchasing Power and Healthcare Affordability Will Favor Market Growth in Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Infrastructural Developments to Drive the Market for Anastomosis Devices in the MEA



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2018)

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Key Developments in the Anastomosis Devices Market

10.4.2 Key Product Launches and Approvals

10.4.3 Key Acquisitions

10.4.4 Key Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic PLC

11.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.4 Smith & Nephew PLC

11.5 Endoevolution, LLC

11.6 Cryolife, Inc.

11.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.8 CONMED Corporation

11.9 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

11.10 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.11 Baxter International, Inc.

11.12 Peters Surgical

11.13 Biosintex

11.14 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

11.15 Internacional Farmacutica S.A. de C.V.



