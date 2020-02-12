Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today NeighborWorks America announced that it awarded more than $74 million in flexible grants to 239 nonprofit organizations, all members of the national NeighborWorks network. This fiscal-year (FY) 2020 grant funding (appropriated through Public Law 116 – 94, the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020) will provide these organizations with much-needed resources to further NeighborWorks America's vision of making every community in the country a place of opportunity.

“Congress has demonstrated it has a sharp eye for a solid investment,” said NeighborWorks America President and CEO Marietta Rodriguez. “NeighborWorks America’s ability to continually demonstrate our stewardship, leveraging more than $64 for every $1 of congressional appropriation, is due in no small part to the spectacular work of our network of nearly 250 organizations located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. We are honored to be trusted to distribute funds that help our network organizations spur innovation and meet the growing needs of their local communities. These organizations demonstrate their leadership every day in providing affordable housing opportunities, building strong neighborhoods and creating jobs. In fiscal year 2019 alone, this resulted in a direct investment of $9.65 billion in communities across the country.”

In fiscal year 2019, NeighborWorks America and the NeighborWorks network provided more than 457,200 housing and counseling services, including:

26,200 homeowners created

14,600 quality, affordable rental homes developed

10,900 homes preserved through rehabilitation, counseling, and refinancing

78,600 homes repaired

173,700 quality, affordable rental homes owned and/or managed

166,300 families and individuals counseled on financial capability, pre-purchase, post-purchase, or foreclosure issues, and

13,800 training certificates issued

About NeighborWorks America

For more than 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 members in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer-exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to training, as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education. In the last five years, our organizations have generated more than $40 billion in investment across the country.

