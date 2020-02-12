Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 4th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision-makers from leading pharma, biotech and healthcare industry.
Meet the decision-makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions.
In this 4th edition, as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming the pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.
The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with healthcare provider is a must for the pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.
The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.
It gives us a great pleasure to welcoming you to this international pharmaceutical technology conference 4th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2020.
Key Highlights
Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology
Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials
Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics
Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence
Digital Health & Future Innovations
Agenda
Day 1
08:15 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Digital Transformation & Pharma
09:00 - Accelerating Digital Transformation in Pharma
09:30 - Executives Discussion and Debate: Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Big Pharma
10:00 - Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
AI-ML, Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials
10:50 - Advancing Drug Discovery via Artificial Intelligence
11:20 - Cutting-edge Computational Modelling and Deep Learning in Drug Discovery
11:50 - Maximizing Drug Discovery Success with Machine Learning
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
13:00 - Combining robotics and AI for data-driven drug discovery
Genomics and Precision Medicine
13:30 - Enabling precision medicine with integrated genomic and clinical data
14:00 - Powering Precision Medicine with Artificial Intelligence - AI to further advance drug combination design and development of precision medicine
Data Science, Big Data & Informatics
14:30 - Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharmaceutical R&D
15:00 - Afternoon Networking Tea Break
15:20 - Big data & AI in Pharma: How Data, AI and externalisation strategy impacts Drug Discovery
15:50 - Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data
16:20 - Case Study on Data and Patient Engagement: PsoHappy: Tactics to Massively Scale Patient Engagement
16:50 - Round Table Discussion:
17:20 - Chairperson's closing remarks
17:30 - Networking Drinks Session
Day 2
08:15 - Registration & Morning Coffee
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Real-World Data & Real World Evidence
09:00 - Real World Evidence model for assessing new drugs - Enhancing Real World Data Environment
09:30 - Integration and Analysis of Real-World Data (RWD) for clinical research and drug development
10:00 - Real-World Data Science to Advance Patient Care
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - RWE and RWD to support evidence generation for regulatory approval and market access
Data Visualization, IoT and Cloud
11:20 - How Pharma can leverage Cloud Computing and AI to increase access to the broadest range of data in Drug Discovery and Design?
11:50 - Data Visualization Innovations in Life Sciences and Drug Discovery - AI, VR and MR to Support Drug Discovery
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
13:00 - Adoption of IoT in Pharma
Digital Health in Pharma & Future Innovation
13:30 - Potential impact of Digital Health in Pharma
14:00 - Digital Innovation and Predictive Technology in Respiratory Medicine
14:30 - Blockchain technology to improve efficiency and safety
15:00 - Afternoon Networking Tea Break
15:50 - The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health
16:20 - Panel Discussion: Emerging technologies and how pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience
16:50 - Chairperson's Closing Remarks and End of the Conference
