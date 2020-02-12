Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 4th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision-makers from leading pharma, biotech and healthcare industry.

Meet the decision-makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions.

In this 4th edition, as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming the pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.



The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with healthcare provider is a must for the pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.



The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.



It gives us a great pleasure to welcoming you to this international pharmaceutical technology conference 4th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2020.



Key Highlights



Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology

Digital Technology trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech industry

Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma

How pharma can integrate into the digital health environment

Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma

Patient Centred Drug Discovery

Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials

Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs

Algorithms and Models for drug discovery

AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing

Genomics & Drug Discovery

Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials

R&D Use Cases

Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics

Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D

Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery

AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth

The use of AI to make sense of clinical data

Use of big data for precision medicine

Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets

Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data

Data & Healthcare Analytics

Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence

The Growing Importance of Real-World Data

RWD for clinical research and drug development

RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making

RealWorld Data Science to advance Patient Care

Managing real-world data governance

Digital Health & Future Innovations

Healthcare & Medical Technology

Adoption of IoT in Pharma

Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma

Impact of Digital Health in Pharma

Digital Health strategy and Patient-centric Clinical Trials

The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health

How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience

Blockchain and AI-based Platform

Agenda



Day 1

08:15 - Registration & Refreshments



08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks



Digital Transformation & Pharma



09:00 - Accelerating Digital Transformation in Pharma

Company leadership and transformation

Need for communication specialists and up-to-date technologies

Hiring digital experts and collaborations

The need to be really quick in transforming at every level

09:30 - Executives Discussion and Debate: Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Big Pharma

Innovation in Big-Pharma

AI-enabled business models in R&D

Achieving full potential of AI to boost Drug Discovery and Development

AI has the capacity to radically reduce the uncertainty in both early and late-stage drug discovery and development

10:00 - Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma

How early-stage partnering and collaboration will inhibit pharma innovation

How Biotech revolution has changed the face of drug development?

Working with incubators, accelerators and innovation forums can also help

Having a good governance structure in place

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking



AI-ML, Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials



10:50 - Advancing Drug Discovery via Artificial Intelligence



11:20 - Cutting-edge Computational Modelling and Deep Learning in Drug Discovery



11:50 - Maximizing Drug Discovery Success with Machine Learning

Using machine learning to integrate distinct, bigger datasets created from high throughput screening data can provide a path to predict bioactivities for targets and molecular properties with increased levels of accuracy

Broader applicability of machine learning and the potential to change the drug development paradigm

ML tools that can improve discovery and decision making

12:20 - Networking & Luncheon



13:00 - Combining robotics and AI for data-driven drug discovery



Genomics and Precision Medicine



13:30 - Enabling precision medicine with integrated genomic and clinical data

Transforming the entire pharmaceutical value chain

How do we implement Precision Medicine in the Real World?

How does it affect the ecosystem of healthcare?

Future of genomics and precision medicine

14:00 - Powering Precision Medicine with Artificial Intelligence - AI to further advance drug combination design and development of precision medicine



Data Science, Big Data & Informatics



14:30 - Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharmaceutical R&D

Improving the efficiency and effectiveness by implementing the FAIR guiding principles for scientific data

Tools enabling FAIR data

Fair as a machine learning enabler

Benefits of FAIR in pharma

15:00 - Afternoon Networking Tea Break



15:20 - Big data & AI in Pharma: How Data, AI and externalisation strategy impacts Drug Discovery

Importance of big data in decision making

Predominantly with pipelines paying attention on treatments for rare diseases

Need for data integration and collaborations for free flow of information

Getting big data ready for AI

15:50 - Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data



16:20 - Case Study on Data and Patient Engagement: PsoHappy: Tactics to Massively Scale Patient Engagement

Why we need to rethink how we measure the quality of life when we engage patients

Scaling up Data - How LEO Innovation Lab engaged over 200,000 psoriasis patients across 184 countries

Impact update: supporting IFPA and national patient associations to ensure insights can be utilized in supporting advocacy efforts

Pitfalls of current health-related quality measures we employ in clinical trials

16:50 - Round Table Discussion:

All the participants will have a great opportunity to discuss and explore a selection of the most interesting topics discussed during the conference in small groups with their industry colleagues in an informal setting.

Each table will nominate a head who will summarise the discussion and questions posed. The group members are given equal rights to share and learn from each other's experiences to discover an actionable solution on the discussed topic.

17:20 - Chairperson's closing remarks



17:30 - Networking Drinks Session

Day 2



08:15 - Registration & Morning Coffee



08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks



Real-World Data & Real World Evidence



09:00 - Real World Evidence model for assessing new drugs - Enhancing Real World Data Environment

How RWE model can be used in R&D to accelerate new product developments?

Integrated evidence development model

Building an effective RWE based capabilities system

Advantages of implementing AI and ML

09:30 - Integration and Analysis of Real-World Data (RWD) for clinical research and drug development

Leveraging Real-World Data to Overcome the Inefficiencies of Drug Development

Understanding the clinical processes

RWD to create novel, faster and less invasive approaches to advance disease understanding and biomarker discovery

RWD for EHRs in last phase research studies

Real-World Data in the clinical study through a decentralized approach

10:00 - Real-World Data Science to Advance Patient Care



10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking



10:50 - RWE and RWD to support evidence generation for regulatory approval and market access



Data Visualization, IoT and Cloud



11:20 - How Pharma can leverage Cloud Computing and AI to increase access to the broadest range of data in Drug Discovery and Design?

BI & Analytics in cloud

Decentralized IT infrastructure

Scalability and flexibility

How can efficiency be improved?

11:50 - Data Visualization Innovations in Life Sciences and Drug Discovery - AI, VR and MR to Support Drug Discovery



12:20 - Networking & Luncheon



13:00 - Adoption of IoT in Pharma

Potential benefits of the IoT on clinical research

Data processing and management

Patient safety and automated monitoring systems

Challenges in regulatory approval and compliance

Digital Health in Pharma & Future Innovation



13:30 - Potential impact of Digital Health in Pharma

Strategies for efficient collaboration

Digital health is proving to be a valuable asset for the pharma industry

The intersection of health-care and pharma are together transforming the customer journey

Identifying other areas that need to be looked at

Innovation is key to the future

14:00 - Digital Innovation and Predictive Technology in Respiratory Medicine



14:30 - Blockchain technology to improve efficiency and safety



15:00 - Afternoon Networking Tea Break



15:50 - The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health

Pharma-digital therapeutic alliances

Making treatment more accessible

How to fit it into the pharmaceutical workflow

16:20 - Panel Discussion: Emerging technologies and how pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience

The changing patient behaviour in the digital era

Why is it essential to be prompt in identifying and addressing the patient's needs?

How will digitization help bring patients on board?

Progress made by companies so far

Strategies to be adopted to increase patient -company data flow

Emergence of wearable tech-potential benefits

16:50 - Chairperson's Closing Remarks and End of the Conference



