Barranquilla, Colombia, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) is excited to announce they are ready to launch their direct sales product line in Colombia and internationally. The first 9 products are ready to hit the market with a Health Registration from INVIMA, Colombia’s Health Authority.

The first product line, Cannapiel, is ready to be manufactured by the Company’s laboratory in Bogota, Colombia. The laboratory has passed all inspections with all the necessary registrations to begin making Cannabis products. These products will be sold directly to consumers by a network of direct sales consultants that are being trained at the Company’s recently announced new office and sales center in Cali, Colombia. Each consultant will be required to make a minimum initial purchase. Consultants will be given marketing material along with coupons to give to customers to visit doctors in the Sannabis network to prescribe their other line of homeopathic products.

To see draft versions of the marketing material and a copy of the Heath Registration with Colombia’s Heath Authority Registration, click here .

In addition to a major product launch in Colombia, the Company plans to export these products to the United States and around the World. In addition to passing through U.S. Customs, these cosmetic products will also need to be approved by the FDA for entry into the U.S. To the Company’s knowledge, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not yet regulate products derived from hemp grown in the U.S., since hemp is not yet regulated by the USDA. Sannabis’ INVIMA Health Registration should be accepted by the FDA for import to the U.S. giving the Company one of the few products on U.S. shelves recognized by the FDA. Sannabis distributors in the U.S. will use this as a selling point when approaching retailers wanting to carry hemp products, but not wanting to violate U.S. regulations.

Sannabis has completed construction of their greenhouses in Popayan, Colombia to house their seed bank. Now that the exterior structure is built, they will begin to purchase all the required equipment necessary for the interior. To see the greenhouses, click here .

The Company applied for a Seed Bank license prior to December 31, 2018, no more applications for seed bank licenses are being accepted. A Seed Bank license in Colombia is one of the most coveted licenses in the global cannabis sector. Sannabis registered 160 strains and is working with Universidad del Cauca, the top University in Colombia’s major marijuana growing region. Sannabis and the University will be certifying the first 10 strains, 6 high in THC and 4 high in CBD. Sannabis’ license application for Psychoactive (THC) cultivation also allows for Non-Psychoactive (CBD) cultivation, therefore another license is not needed.

To see Sannabis’ license applications in Colombia, click here .

In addition to Colombia, Sannabis began hand planting hemp seeds in Uruguay from December 18- January 17. To view time stamped pictures and videos of their Uruguay operations, from receiving imported seeds from Europe, to the plants growth from Dec. 18 to now, click here. Interested parties are encouraged to check this link for daily updated pictures and videos.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued an Import Permit to the Company President for the import of the whole Cannabis plant or its parts including, flower, seed, stem, root, and leaf to be processed. The permit authorizes the import of Cannabis to the following designated ports: Nogales, AZ; El Segundo, CA; San Diego, CA; South San Francisco, CA; Miami, FL; Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Agana, Guam; Honolulu, HI; Linden, NJ; Jamaica, NY; Carolina Puerto Rico; Humble, TX, Los Indios, TX; and SeaTac, WA. Import Permit # P37-20-00233 was issued on January 30, 2020 and expires on January 30, 2023. The USDA also issued custom shipping labels with this permit number to be used when importing cannabis.

The Company would also like to announce they are in advanced negotiations with a funder to consolidate their debt with the goal of increasing their stock price to file a new stock offering.

