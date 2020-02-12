Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance World 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pharmacovigilance World 2020 will provide a platform for the participants to discuss, share and stay updated with present state of affairs in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety, and contribute to the public health. It will also allow all its participants to interact with the experts, discuss the various developments, challenges faced and innovations in the field.
The conference will bring-forth the participants and the representatives from various fields of pharmacovigilance and drug safety under a common umbrella and will provide them an opportunity to network with various industry professionals including pharmaceuticals, biologics, devices, CROs and PV service providers.
With the augmented incidence of diseases, and the non-medical use of prescription drugs, the incidence of drug abuse has increased enormously in the recent years, which is apparent with the excess documentation of adversities and drug toxicities.
In this context, the drug safety and pharmacovigilance has emerged as a dynamic clinical and scientific discipline to provide adequate information and ensure health safety by the joint interaction of doctors and patients in choosing appropriate treatment method and drug. However, evidences suggest though avoidable, the adverse drug reactions (ADRs) to medicines continue to be the bigger life risk.
In England, ADR was responsible for up to 6% of hospital admissions, carrying a mortality of 2% and costing the NHS 466 million per annum (654 million, US$ 602 million) in 2004. In some countries, ADR is ranked among the top 10 leading cause of mortality. The concept of drug safety and pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably and is highly necessary to keep the severity of ADR under check. In order to prevent or to reduce harm to patients and improve public health, it is vital to develop and practice mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the safety of medicines in clinical use. Pharmacovigilance brief the potential implications of such trends on the evolution of the science.
However, these days it is confronting issues to develop a better health care system in this global pitch. Some of the major challenges include globalization, web-based sales and information, broader safety concerns, public health versus pharmaceutical industry economic growth, monitoring of established products, developing and emerging countries, attitudes and perceptions to benefit and harm, outcomes and impact, etc.
Key Highlights
Agenda
DAY 1
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
09:00 - Morning Keynote: Pharmacovigilance in the Elderly - The importance of monitoring adverse drug reactions in elderly patients
09:30 - Morning Keynote: Pharmacovigilance of women and child health care medicines and its challenges
10:00 - An Integrated care: Effective Implementation of vigilances systems
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
Legislation & Regulatory update
10:50 - PV regulations and challenges and how to accommodate all the various national requirements in a global organization
11:20 - International harmonization and drug regulatory requirement
Inspection, Quality & Compliance
11:50 - Reason, Scope and Significance of establishing good PV system
12:20 - GxP inspections of PV system, scope, trends and challenges
12:50 - Networking & Luncheon
13:30 - Ensuring Quality Oversight in Pharmacovigilance
Advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) and PV
14:00 - Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance
14:30 - Major developments in regulatory framework
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
15:20 - Interactive Roundtable Discussion
Strategies and Outsourcing
15:50 - Strategies to improve Pharmacovigilance
16:20 - Panel discussion: with session speakers and interaction with the floor
PV Outsourcing: Challenges and Opportunities
16:50 - Chairperson's closing remarks
17:00 - Networking Drinks Session
DAY 2
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
09:00 - Keynote Case Study: Interim results of a PASS on ospemifene in postmenopausal women with Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy (VVA)
PSMF, Eudravigilance & Data Management
09:30 - PSMF - Pharmacovigilance system master file
10:00 - Eudravigilance - how well has it been integrated and accepted by organizations
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion
Postmarketing surveillance & drug safety
10:50 - Structured benefit risk in the post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance
11:20 - PMS and globalization
Adverse Event Reporting and Signal Detection
11:50 - Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics studies to minimize adverse event
Assessment and categorization - adverse event reporting clinical trial, pre-/post-marketing pharmacovigilance reporting timelines
12:20 - An industrial perspective: Post-marketing Signal Detection and management
12:50 - Networking & Luncheon
Risk Management and Risk Minimisation
13:30 - Risk Minimization and Management
14:00 - Minimizing risk and innovative approaches for prediction such as the use of safety biomarkers and pharmacogenetics
Next-Gen Technologies & Data Management
14:30 - Pharmacovigilance Monitoring and automation in Social media
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
15:20 - Impact of Machine learning and artificial intelligence in PV
15:50 - Real-World Evidence for Assessing Drug Safety
16:20 - Improving patient involvement and wearables
16:50 - Panel Discussion: Innovation and the future of Pharmacovigilance
17:20 - Chairperson's closing remarks
