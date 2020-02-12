MILWAUKEE, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 January YTD - JanuaryBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgJan 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP7,4467,2542.6 7,4467,2542.695,186
 40 < 100 HP3,6043,4444.6 3,6043,4444.634,987
 100+ HP1,3611,13819.6 1,3611,13819.68,600
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors12,41111,8364.9 12,41111,8364.9138,773
4WD Farm Tractors169181-6.6 169181-6.6740
Total Farm Tractors12,58012,0174.7 12,58012,0174.7139,513
Self-Prop Combines198262-24.4 198262-24.4665
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

