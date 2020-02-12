MILWAUKEE, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

January YTD - January Beginning

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg Jan 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 7,446 7,254 2.6 7,446 7,254 2.6 95,186 40 < 100 HP 3,604 3,444 4.6 3,604 3,444 4.6 34,987 100+ HP 1,361 1,138 19.6 1,361 1,138 19.6 8,600 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 12,411 11,836 4.9 12,411 11,836 4.9 138,773 4WD Farm Tractors 169 181 -6.6 169 181 -6.6 740 Total Farm Tractors 12,580 12,017 4.7 12,580 12,017 4.7 139,513 Self-Prop Combines 198 262 -24.4 198 262 -24.4 665

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.