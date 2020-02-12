Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Connect 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 4th Annual Global Clinical Trials Connect 2020 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research. This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.
The Pharma and Bio-Tech companies are consistently evolving and new clinical studies, technologies and advancements in care and treatments have augmented the efficiency and at the same time, the complexity of clinical trials has increased, with tests being carried out in a highly structured and closely coordinated manner. It is high time that we look into innovative strategies, new technologies, effective and quality collaborations to address these issues, which can cater to the needs of the patient and the industry.
This conference intends to focus on the global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration & strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing & financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.
This program will certainly educate health care scientists on trial design, operations, organizing trials, research computing, regulatory aspects, report on clinical trials and gain a better knowledge of the implications of clinical trials in prevention, diagnosis, clinical trial-related ethics and disease treatments.
The summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with decision-makers and focus on real case studies, insightful presentations and round tables.
Key Highlights
Agenda
DAY 1
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks
09:30 - Strategies for globalization in clinical trials
10:00 - Innovative trial designs to save time and cost without compromising on the efficiency
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - Case Study: The role of surrogate markers in (cardiovascular) drug development
The session will highlight the importance of surrogate markers in general for drug development and in the field of cardiovascular research in particular. Following aspects will be covered in the presentation:
Patient Recruitment & Site Selection
11:20 - Efficient and Effective clinical trial recruitment planning
11:50 - Monitoring and Quality Assurance in site selection and patient recruitment to optimize clinical trials
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
13:10 - Sponsor centric to Patient centric framework - Improving patient recruitment & enhancing their involvement
13:40 - Effective patient recruitment and retention in clinical trials
14:10 - Panel discussion: Novel approaches to streamline site selection and reduce delay in recruitment to ensure success
Patient Centricity & Patient Engagement
14:40 - Making Patient Engagement a Reality
15:10 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
15:30 - Case study: Embedding a patient-centric approach to clinical trial design
16:00 - Aspects of Informed Consent and Vulnerable Patients in Clinical Trials in the Digital Age
16:30 - Gain Insight to PatientCentric Remote Trial Conduct
17:00 - Interactive Breakout Discussions:
All the participants will have a great opportunity to discuss and explore a selection of most interesting topics discussed during the conference in small groups with their industry colleagues in an informal setting.
Each table will nominate a head who will summarise the discussion and questions posed. The group members are given equal rights to share and learn from each other's experiences to discover an actionable solution on the discussed topic.
17:30 - Chairperson's closing remarks
17:40 - Networking Drinks Session
DAY 2
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Outsourcing and Partnerships in Clinical Trials
09:00 - Weighing and evaluating the outsourcing approach that is right for you
09:30 - Establishing quality partnerships between sponsors and CROs
10:00 - Efficient means of vendor oversight when it comes to metrics, deliverables and quality
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion
10:50 - Establishing quality partnerships between sponsor and CROs
11:20 - A key factor in vendor Selection - The role of the CRO in advancing patient-centric clinical trial approaches
11:50 - Panel Discussion - A collaborative clinical ecosystem: How to effectively manage partnerships with all Stakeholders including Patients, Sites, CROs, Sponsors and Regulators.
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
Quality, Compliance and Risk Management
13:10 - Adapting QA to ensure that we move quality to the front of all processes using auditing and internal compliance management
13:40 - Inspection readiness, inspections and audits preparation and CAPA management
14:10 - Implementing risk proportionate approaches in clinical trials - moving towards risk-based monitoring
Clinical Data and Tech-Driven Trials
14:40 - Advances in Predictive Analytic Modelling of Clinical Trails Operations
15:10 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
15:30 - Interpretation and Impact of Real-World Clinical Data
16:00 - Clinical trials in the era of digitization - the impact of smart innovations in clinical research
16:30 - Describing the landscape in the pharma and healthcare settings, exploring the areas where Blockchain could be used and presenting two detailed use cases
17:00 - Novel techniques- Tech-driven clinical trials
17:30 - Chairperson's closing remarks
