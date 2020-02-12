LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kandou , will present “Future Signaling and Coding: Channel Limitations and Potential Solutions above 112G” during the 2020 International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) .



His talk, part of Forum 4: Cutting Edge Advances in Electrical and Optical Transceiver Technologies, will outline limitations of signaling and circuit techniques of state-of-the art transceivers and ways to overcome these limitations above 112Gb/s.



ISSCC will be held Sunday through Thursday, February 16-20, at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. Dr. Shokrollahi’s presentation will begin at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, February 20.

Dr. Shokrollahi, a leader in high-speed, energy efficient, chip-to-chip link solutions, has been at the forefront of research in information communication for more than 20 years. Previously, he was Chief Scientist of Digital Fountain, a company specializing in the transmission of data on unreliable networks acquired by Qualcomm. Among several other classes of forward error correction techniques, Dr. Shokrollahi invented Raptor codes, a class of codes standardized by 3GPP, DVB, IPTV and other standards bodies.

