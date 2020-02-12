New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Agricultural Sensors market was valued at USD 1.23 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 11.04%. The sensing technologies are used in precision agriculture, providing data that helps farmers monitor and optimize crops, as well as to adapt to changing environmental factors. This provides actionable data to be processed and implemented as a need be to maximize crop yield while minimizing environmental effects. Here are a few of the ways that precision farming takes advantage of this data yield monitoring, yield mapping, variable rate fertilizer, weed mapping, variable spraying, salinity mapping, guidance systems.
The key factors which drive the growth of the market include the growing use of agricultural sensors in precision agriculture, increasing partnerships among the agrochemical companies, and agricultural sensor providers. Significant factors are contributing to the progress of the smart agriculture industry, such as the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in various agriculture applications such as precision farming, smart greenhouse, fish farm monitoring, livestock monitoring. Changing weather patterns due to growing global warming has urged the adoption of advanced farming technologies to enhance farm productivity and crop yield.
The primary factor which back force the industry growth is due to volatile commodity prices which confuse the farmers for the adoption of sensors in agriculture. The adoption of any new technology in agriculture is often dependent on agricultural commodity prices. With highly fluctuating commodity prices in recent times, farmers are often skeptical toward adopting advanced technologies, such as agricultural sensors, which usually have an initial and somewhat larger investment cost.
North America expected to be the fastest-growing market. In North America, the adoption of soil moisture sensors has rapidly increased, over the past five years, for the conservation of water and timely irrigation in farms. Soil moisture instruments used in the sports turf segment for more efficient monitoring and conversion of turfgrass. Studies indicate that the adoption of these devices helps farmers to minimize drought stress, as well as to reduce the maintenance and labor cost of protected cultivation by 20%, at least.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Agricultural Sensors market based on Type, Application and region:
Sensor Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
