Bolinbrook, Ill, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOLINGBROOK, Ill., (Feb. 12, 2020) – ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced that several ATI published researchers and speakers will speak in at least 15 presentations for the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA)'s Combined Sections Meeting (CSM) 2020 in Denver in February.

ATI’s expert presentations are scheduled for February 13-15 and will highlight relevant industry topics and trends for physical therapy professionals. With 350+ specialty-specific sessions, 50+ pre-conference programs, and over 1,000 poster presentations, the conference is a chance for the physical therapy industry to come together for education, inspiration and community to strengthen the PT practice and help people live better lives.

Touted as the largest physical therapy conference in the country, this year’s CSM theme is about reaching a higher peak in your career. The conference will feature diverse, forward-thinking programming with opportunities to engage through interactive sessions that will feature some of ATI’s best and brightest educators and physical therapist.

ATI will also be well represented at the event with a branded booth to showcase service offerings and an opportunity for attendees to interact with ATI’s leading experts and researchers. Topics that ATI will be presenting at the conference include:

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has approximately 900 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $5 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

Media Contact:

Clifton O’Neal

Director, Corporate Communications

630-296-2223 x 7993

Clifton.Oneal@atipt.com

