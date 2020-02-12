February 12, 2020 11:30 ET

Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

12.02.2020 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 12.02.2020

Date 12.02.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class VALMT Amount 26,500 Average price/share 24.4738 EUR Highest price/share 24.7000 EUR Lowest price/share 24.3200 EUR Total price 648,555.70 EUR

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 12.02.2020:

VALMT 325,596

On behalf of Valmet Oyj





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403





