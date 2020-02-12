Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a background screening solutions provider, in partnership with Tenstreet, the leading provider of driver management software for the trucking and transportation industry, announced today that they have developed a milestone solution to improve carrier driver hiring. For the first time ever, transportation employers can request Department of Transportation (DOT) Verifications of Employment (VOE) on drivers within Tenstreet’s applicant tracking system (ATS) and the reports will be completed by Asurint. This enhancement to the Tenstreet ATS is significant for the transportation industry as it now gives employers the ability to manage driver qualifications in one central location, which has never been possible before.

“We’re excited about deepening our partnership with Asurint in bringing this solution to market,” said Tim Crawford, CEO of Tenstreet. “This integration offers carriers a new option to manage the driver qualification process by offboarding VOEs to the Asurint team, which gives clients more time to focus on the drivers themselves.”

Historically, employers of the transportation industry would have to conduct DOT employment verification investigations on their own. This manual and oftentimes laborious process takes away valuable time from employers who should be using it to focus on onboarding drivers, not verifying their credentials. With Asurint’s DOT Employment Verification integration for Tenstreet’s ATS, employers can simply request the verification through the ATS, where Asurint will pick it up and notify the employer when it is completed with results. This seamless integration with Asurint allows employers to focus their time on their most important asset - the driver.

"This integration greatly enhances the user experience of our mutual transportation clients and helps improve the critical time to hire metric” said Gregg Gay, CEO of Asurint. "I am very pleased with the work our teams have put in to bring this capability to market while broadening our strategic partnership with Tenstreet.”

Asurint’s DOT Employment Verification enhancement is available now to all Tenstreet ATS users. For more information, contact Asurint’s National Account Executive for Transportation, Scott Fierman at sfierman@asurint.com or 856.309.8830. Tenstreet can also be contacted directly by emailing sales@tenstreet.com or call 877.219.9283.

Judie Vegh Asurint 2164205497 jvegh@asurint.com