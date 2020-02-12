DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaycee Herb Traders Ltd. is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“Since our founding, we at Jaycee Herb Traders Ltd. have believed in providing quality produce with integrity and reliability. Tracing our products back to our growers across all our growing regions allows us to deliver on these values and comply with new buyer requirements. With iTrade’s traceability tools, we will continue to ensure consistent food safety and quality,” comments Wolfgang Breisser, CEO at Jaycee Herb Traders Ltd.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have Jaycee Herb Traders Ltd. join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Companies interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Reliability is at the core of Jaycee Herb Traders Ltd. Based in Ontario, Canada, they have become a major supplier of fresh herbs, exotic fruits, and specialty vegetables to leading grocery chains and food terminal throughout North America, ensuring year-round delivery and short lead times because of their robust international presence. Jaycee Herb Traders Ltd. also boasts dependable delivery with a strong logistics network that helps them to guarantee on-time deliveries every time.



