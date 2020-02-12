BRIGITTE CANTALOUBE CO-OPTED TO REXEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During its meeting on February 12, 2020, Rexel’s Board of Directors, acting on the recommendation of its Nomination Committee, unanimously decided to co-opt Brigitte Cantaloube as Independent Director.

Brigitte Cantaloube replaces Thomas Farrell, who stepped down from his position as Director of Rexel in July 2019.

Ian Meakins, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Brigitte Cantaloube as a new independent Board member. Her background, rich professional experience and skillset in particular in the digital area will be strong assets to support the Group’s development and the implementation of its strategy.”

This co-option will be submitted for approval at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to be held in Paris on April 23, 2020.

A graduate of EDHEC Business School, Brigitte Cantaloube began her career with the Expansion media group in 1992, first as a Sales Executive, then as Sales Director. In 2000, she became Partnerships and Marketing Director of the group's internet subsidiary. Two years later, she was appointed Sales Director of French weekly L’Express. In 2006, she joined Yahoo France as Commercial Director, becoming Managing Director and Vice President of Sales as of 2009. In 2014, she was appointed Vice President and Commercial Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Yahoo. From 2016 to 2017, she was Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of Groupe PSA.

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 26 countries, with nearly 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.37 billion in 2018.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.

