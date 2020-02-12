FORESTBURG, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Forestburg Agencies Ltd., effective January 31st, 2020.



Operating since 1926, Forestburg Agencies is a full service insurance brokerage providing personal and commercial insurance services to Forestburg and the surrounding communities. The agency specializes in providing insurance solutions for the agricultural and oilfield industries in central Alberta.

The acquisition of Forestburg Agencies Ltd. expands Westland’s presence in Alberta, now with 15 locations in 14 communities across the province. Westland is excited to welcome Forestburg Agencies to the organization.

Westland Insurance Group is a client-focused and community-based Property & Casualty insurance brokerage established in 1980 based in Surrey, B.C. With over 120 locations throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, the company is one of Canada’s largest independent P&C insurance distributors. Westland is a leader in home, business, farm and auto insurance.

