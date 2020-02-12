Edmonton, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair is excited to announce its 2020 summer schedule which will expand service into Eastern and Atlantic Canada starting May 2020. New destinations will include Ottawa, ON; Saint John, NB, Charlottetown, PEI; as well as a returning service to Halifax, NS.

Sarah Riches, Director of Commercial for Flair Airlines states: “Our Mission is to make air travel accessible, affordable and desirable for all. Eastern and Atlantic Canada have long been plagued by high airfares and undesirable service. Simply put, they have been paying too much for too little and we believe its time for change.” Jim Scott, CEO of Flair Airlines reports, “We are committed to connecting more Canadians with their families and friends across the country. Our expanded routes into Ottawa and the Atlantic Maritimes are exciting and displays the need Canadians have for affordable air travel. Having flown nearly one million passengers in 2019 and with plans to fly 1.5 million in 2020, we are proud to be expanding our reach further across the country.”

Passengers aren’t the only ones excited for Flair to start service in their hometowns. Airports were also quick to welcome and offer their support. "Airlines like Flair have changed the aviation landscape worldwide by delivering lower-cost unbundled fares" said Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. "Every passenger has the choice to pay for the options they value, such as seat assignments, checked bags, as well as in-flight food and beverage. Flair Airlines is a welcome addition to YOW’s offering."

Saint John Airport President and CEO, Derrick Stanford, expressed similar excitement. “We’re delighted that Flair Airlines has selected Saint John as their exclusive New Brunswick destination. We’re dedicated to finding Saint John travellers the best possible value and options, and with Flair’s unique pricing model almost anyone can afford to fly."

At the heart of Flair’s new markets is a commitment to support local communities and businesses. From promoting tourism to placing local food and beverage product on board, Flair strives to contribute to the economic growth of the communities it serves.

“It’s exciting to see Flair return to Halifax Stanfield this summer, providing our passengers with even more choice for travel between Ontario and Nova Scotia,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. “The addition of Ottawa as a second destination will complement Flair’s service between Halifax and the Toronto area over the past two years. We know their service offering is appealing to people of all ages and provides a stronger connection between our communities, driving inbound tourism and economic growth – it’s a real win-win.”

Adding Charlottetown to Flair’s route network has also sparked excitement and encouragement. “We are pleased to welcome Flair Airlines as our newest airline partner to Charlottetown,” said Doug Newson, CEO at Charlottetown Airport Authority. “Flair has impressively grown their fleet and route network since their launch in 2017, and we are excited to be a part of this latest expansion into Atlantic Canada.”

In addition to their new Atlantic routes, Flair has also relaunched service between Calgary and Kelowna, a route that passengers voiced their interest in heavily.

To celebrate their new summer schedule and destinations, Flair is offering introductory one-way fares between Toronto and Ottawa starting as low as $59 and fares between Toronto and Saint John for as little as $79 including all taxes and fees (limited seats available for a limited time).

The first new route commences service on April 16 between Calgary and Kelowna, followed by Toronto to Halifax on May 14, Ottawa on June 16, Charlottetown on June 26 and Saint John on June 25.

Details of Flair’s new service:

Service Between Service Offered Weekly Frequency Service Run-Time Toronto, ON to Halifax, NS Thursday and Sunday 2 x per week, growing to 6x May 14th, 2020 - October 24th, 2020 Toronto, ON to Saint John, NB Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sundays 4 x per week June 25th, 2020 - October 24th, 2020 Toronto, ON to Charlottetown, PEI Monday, Wednesday and Friday 3 x Week June 26th, 2020 - October 24th, 2020 Toronto, ON to Ottawa, ON Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 x Week June 16th, 2020 - October 24th, 2020 Edmonton, AB to Ottawa, ON Monday, Thursday and Saturday 3 x Week June 18th, 2020 - October 24th, 2020 Calgary, AB to Ottawa, ON Wednesday, Friday and Sunday 3 x Week June 17th, 2020 - October 24th, 2020 Ottawa, ON to Halifax, NS Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 6 x Week June 17th, 2020 - October 24th, 2020 Calgary, AB to Kelowna, BC Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 5 x Week April 16, 2020 - October 24th, 2020

Bookings are now available for the newly announced routes for booking until October 24th, 2020. Learn more at flyflair.com or connect with Flair on social media @flairairlines

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines has pioneered ultra-low-cost travel in Canada. Since launching in 2017 Flair has increased its fleet, route network and flight frequency in record time - now operating over 120 flights per week across Canada. Flair Airlines is focused on key airports and a network that supports seasonal demand.

Flair is on a mission to change the airline industry for the better, providing affordable and accessible air travel for Canadians amidst an industry that has too long been dominated by full-service airlines with high prices. Flair currently offers flights across Canada including Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Saint John, and Charlottetown. For more details visit flyflair.com

