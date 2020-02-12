CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit, a national leader in healthcare revenue cycle solutions announced today that CMRE Financial Services, Inc. has joined forces with Meduit effective February 7, 2020. Together, the two companies will be able to leverage their combined broad and complementary RCM capabilities and footprint to fuel strategic growth.



CMRE is a leading revenue cycle solutions company based in Brea, California. Established in 1974, CMRE has been providing collection and A/R management services for the healthcare industry for more than four decades.

“The CMRE leadership team and I are delighted with the opportunities this creates for our clients and employees,” said Pat Nixon, Vice President of Sales for CMRE. “As part of Meduit, we will be able to provide more solutions to manage the beginning of a patient’s account all the way through collections and deliver exceptional patient-centered customer service as well as compliance and security, second to none.”

As one of the leading revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, Meduit makes vital contributions to the financial, operational and clinical health of hospitals and large physician practices by delivering expert, efficient and innovative RCM solutions. Through its efforts, Meduit ensures that clients have the resources they need to provide excellence in healthcare.

“With CMRE becoming part of the Meduit family, we are positioned to deliver broadened strategic thinking and innovation to meet our clients’ RCM needs,” said Jeff Nieman, CEO of Meduit. “Together, we will truly be a national center of excellence in revenue cycle solutions, driving financial health to clients across the country.”

About Meduit

Meduit is one of the nation’s leading revenue cycle solutions companies with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 500 hospitals and physician practices in 46 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational, and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com .

