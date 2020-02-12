TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Felix Lee has agreed to join the Board of Directors of BWR (the “Board”) as an independent director, replacing Mr. Marcel Robillard who resigned from the Board, to enable him to focus on his role as President and CEO of Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: PUMA).



Mr. Lee is currently the 37th President of Prospectors Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). In addition to presiding over PDAC, an internationally recognized mining organization, Felix is an economic geologist with over 30 years of experience in the mining sector. Felix is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) in the province of Ontario and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists. He received his B.Sc. in Geology from McMaster University, and earned his MBA at York University and Northwestern University. Felix was most recently a Director and Principal Consultant with CSA Global Canada, an international mining and geological consulting firm, where he managed the day-to-day operations of the firm’s Toronto office in conjunction with the firm’s twelve other offices worldwide. Prior to his position with CSA, Felix was owner and president of Toronto-based mining and geological consultancy, A.C.A. Howe International Limited. Felix left CSA Global Canada in late 2019, to pursue involvement in the junior resource sector and has recently agreed to head up a private junior exploration company in NW Manitoba.

Mr. Robillard served as a director since December 2016. “It has been a real pleasure to work with Marcel over the last three years,” said BWR’s President Neil Novak. “Marcel’s guidance and support have been invaluable in advancing BWR forward over the past few years, particularly with his hands-on insight into the Little Stull Lake Gold Project in Manitoba, where he was project geologist during Puma’s drilling campaign. in 2007/08. We wish Marcel all the best in his future endeavors.”

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 79,502,461 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

