LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories ( CMLviz ), the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had a clear message: There is an incredible opportunity ahead of the company as enterprises reevaluate storage because of the cloud. This will drive more and more subscription-based, recurring revenue for the company.



In a far-ranging interview with the top two executives we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Commvault .

Read: Commvault’s opportunity in the cloud

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories