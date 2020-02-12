Brussels, 12 February 2020 – MC² Development SA, with its two shareholders Banimmo NV and Argema Sàrl (Marc Liégeois group), received on Tuesday 11 February 2020 the confirmation that the permit is enforceable, final and free of recourse, consequently confirming the entry into force of the long-term rental contract concluded with ING as of the handover of their centre of activities in Louvain-la-Neuve by October 2021.

The building, designed by Jaspers & Eyers Architects, assisted by the engineers TPF Engineering and the landscaper SKOPE, comprises approximately 10,000 m² of offices spread across 4 floors around a central atrium, and 350 underground parking spaces. The rental contract was concluded with Cushman & Wakefield as intervening party, and the construction of the building is entrusted to the two general contractors Bâtiments et Ponts Construction SA and Entreprises Jacques Delens SA, under the project management of Immo-Pro.



This building aspires a BREEAM EXCELLENT score (low energy consumption, natural light, domotics, recovery of rainwater, solar panels, …), and is a unique example of an attractive mobility-driven and innovative working environment thanks to its luminous atrium and a garden labelled ‘RESEAU NATURE’, emphasizing SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY thanks to the infrastructure for electrical bikes and cars. The installation of ING’s centre of activities in Louvain-la-Neuve allows to strengthen the existing links between the financial institution and UCLouvain’s ecosystem by supporting, both on the level of innovation and entrepreneurship (through the investment fund VIVES), and on the level of education (through its partnership with "Louvain School of Management") and research (thanks namely to the sponsoring of the new centre "Louvain Finance"), but it will equally open the door to new collaborations around common themes (in the area of artificial intelligence e.g., key competence area of UCLouvain).

On Banimmo

Banimmo is an important player in the transformation of tertiary real estate assets and the development of build-to-suit building that respond to the needs and strict criteria of investors-users and tenants.

The current real estate portfolio comprises approximately 78,000 m² of developed surfaces and a reserve of ca. 281,000 m² of development potential.

