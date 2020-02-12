NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC today announced the addition of Kevin Sterling to its rapidly growing equity research team. Kevin will cover the Transportation industry, including Airfreight & Logistics, Surface Transportation, and Maritime. His coverage complements the recent additions of four new analysts in the areas of Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Technology, Automotive, Coal, Construction, and Railroads.



“We view Kevin as an important addition to our growing Industrial Research Team,” remarked Richard Messina, Benchmark’s Founder and President.

Kevin joins Benchmark as a Senior Analyst covering the Transportation industry, which he has followed for more than 15 years at Seaport Global Securities, BB&T Capital Markets, and Stephens Inc. He’s been ranked a top stock picker for the Maritime sector by StarMine, he’s regularly quoted in numerous financial publications, and he’s a frequent speaker at various transportation industry conference. Kevin is a member of the CFA Institute and holds a bachelor’s degree from Randolph-Macon College and an MBA from Virginia Tech.

About The Benchmark Company, LLC

The Benchmark Company is a leading financial services firm focused on investment banking, equity research, and sales & trading within the Technology, Media, Healthcare and Industrial sectors. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, Milwaukee and San Francisco.

For further information please contact: