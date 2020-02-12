New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sorbitol market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Growing inclination towards organic cosmetic products is likely to drive market growth. Sorbitol is used as a humectant as well as a thickening agent, among others, in cosmetics. As a humectant, sorbitol checks loss of moisture by drawing water from the air through osmosis, thus maintaining the moisture level of both the skin and the hair. Moreover, it finds frequent use in gel products, owing to its ability to retain moisture. As a thickening agent, it sees widespread application in the cosmetics, owing to their ability to impart preferred utility features such as viscosity, consistency, or adhesion, to the products.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2457

Surging growth of the food & beverage is playing a significant role in boosting the market demand. Sorbitol finds usage in the production of baked goods, confectionery, and chocolate, where products possess a tendency to harden or become dry due to its property to retain the moisture content of the product. Its moisture-stabilizing features, helps in maintaining the initial freshness of the products during storage, thereby increasing their shelf-life. Also, sorbitol is very stable as it can bear high temperatures and compatible with other food ingredients, including sugars, proteins, gelling agents, and vegetable fats, as well as other sweeteners.

Additionally, increasing demand for sorbitol in personal care products is likely to impact the market growth. It is mostly in toothpastes and mouthwash products as a moistener as well as a binding agent.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, liquid sorbitol contributed to a larger market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.1% in the forecast period. The high market demand for liquid sorbitol is owing to its increasing demand as sweetener in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry. Besides, economical production cost and ease of use of this product type are responsible for its high market share.

By application, sweeter held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 5.1% in the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the food & beverage industry dominated the market in 2018 and is forecasted to experience a growth rate of 5.4% in the period 2019-2027. Sorbitol finds extensive application in the food & beverage industry as a sweetener, humectant, and bulking agent, among others.

The market in North America region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. The demand for sorbitol in North America is attributed to the growing awareness about the dietary supplements as well as their nutritional advantages amongst the consumer in the region.

Key participants include America International Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Merck KGaA, SPI Pharma, Roquette Frères, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd., and Gulshan Polyols Ltd., among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sorbitol-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sorbitol market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Liquid Sorbitol

Powder Sorbitol

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Sweetener

Flavoring Agent

Bulking Agent

Humectant

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2457

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Cosmetic Chemicals category by Reports And Data

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/titanium-dioxide-tio2-market

Calcium Carbide Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/calcium-carbide-market

Industrial Hemp Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-hemp-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com