D.R. Horton’s latest neighborhood at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee is Saddlewood. Featuring beautiful single-family homes with one and two-story floor plans designed with efficient, yet comfortable space planning in mind. Among the desirable features and finishes, Saddlewood residents will appreciate the unparalleled peace of mind of owning America’s Smarthome - a whole-home network of Wi-Fi enabled smart home devices by brands you trust, all conveniently controlled from your smartphone or the sleek touch screen panel mounted near the entry of each new home.

MENIFEE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest opportunity to own at Menifee’s best-selling master-planned community has arrived with the highly anticipated Saddlewood by D.R. Horton. Come to Audie Murphy Ranch on Saturday, February 15 for the Model Grand Opening of this beautiful, new single-family neighborhood to enjoy refreshments, live music and first-hand tours of Saddlewood’s gorgeous model homes. Doors open at 10 am, when you can explore the array of one- and two-story designs, each smartly planned and expertly crafted to meet every expectation and lifestyle. Open living areas span up to approximately 2,435 square feet with up to four bedrooms, including a spacious first-floor suite at Residence 3, comfortable Great Rooms for socializing, modern kitchens with islands, versatile dens or lofts per plan, California Rooms in select locations, and two-bay garages. Plus, “America’s Smarthome” features are incorporated into every residence, allowing homeowners to remotely control Wi-Fi enabled smart devices using an in-home touch-screen panel, smartphone or tablet. Prices are anticipated to start from the high $300,000s.



Set within the popular Audie Murphy Ranch community, Saddlewood homeowners are just minutes from Temecula, and have direct access to resort-style recreation , year-round community events , great shopping and top schools that include a new state-of-the-art elementary school right onsite. To learn more about available homes at this dynamic master-plan, visit models at individual neighborhoods or go to www.AudieMurphyRanch.com for immediate details.

“Saddlewood will be an excellent addition to Audie Murphy Ranch with home designs that are planned with features today’s buyers want, like oversized Great Rooms for entertaining, spacious first-floor suites for guests, and whole-house connectivity to remotely control front door locks, thermostats and more,” said Caitlyn Lai-Valenti, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Join us at the Model Grand Opening February 15th to explore each floorplan in person, and get a taste of your future at Audie Murphy Ranch.”

In addition to the new Saddlewood collection, Audie Murphy Ranch is currently selling single-family homes at seven other exquisitely planned neighborhoods , all built by the nation’s finest homebuilders.

Savannah by Brookfield Residential features four stunning one- and two-story home designs, masterfully planned with up to six bedrooms, up to four baths, an appealing multi-generational suite included in Residence 4, charming outdoor rooms and the largest yards in all of Audie Murphy Ranch. Open living spaces span from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet and include Great Rooms that lead to covered outdoor rooms, gourmet kitchens, bonus rooms, optional offices, flex rooms per plan, and three-bay garages. Connected Home technology is standard in every home, allowing residents to control front door locks, lights, thermostats and more from their smartphones or tablets. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Kingston by Meritage Homes showcases one- and two-story energy-efficient homes ranging from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet. Well-planned interiors offer three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, comfortable Great Rooms, stylish kitchens with islands, flex rooms, covered patios, and two- to three-car garages. Prices start from the high $300,000s.

Tribute by D.R. Horton offers a stately collection of one- and two-story detached designs with prices from the low $400,000s. Floorplans range from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet with four to five bedrooms, three to four baths, modern kitchens with islands, lofts or dens per plan, a downstairs master bedroom in select designs, and two- to three car garages. One floorplan in particular includes a convenient multi-generational suite with separate entrance that’s perfect for extended family or guests.

Just a handful of homes remain at Dakota by Woodside Homes, featuring four detached floorplans, each enhanced by an included solar package for energy efficiency. Homes span from approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet with up to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, sizeable Great Rooms, studies per plan, and up to three bay tandem garages. Customization opportunities include a fireplace, kitchen island, game room, outdoor living area and more. Prices from the mid $400,000s.

Willow Tree by William Lyon Homes offers lovely single-family floorplans with living spaces spanning from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet. Interiors are highlighted by three to five bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom, two and one-half to three baths, an open Great Room and dining space, a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, an upstairs bonus room, and two-car garages. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Vaquero by Richmond American Homes reveals inviting one- and two-story single-family designs spanning from approximately 2,295 to 2,920 square feet. Thoughtfully planned interiors offer three to five bedrooms, up to three baths, large Great Rooms, gourmet kitchens, up to three-car garages, and a number of customization opportunities. A covered porch and gated backyard are standard at every home. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Valor by Richmond American Homes, a beautiful one- and two-story single-family neighborhood, presents three floorplans spanning from approximately 2,800 to 3,520 square feet. Flowing living spaces feature up to six bedrooms, up to four and one-half baths, substantial Great Rooms, large kitchens with islands, first-floor bedrooms in select plans, and comfortable outdoor areas. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

The Audie Murphy Ranch lifestyle centers around a vibrant resort-style experience, where homeowners enjoy abundant recreation that inspires activity for all life stages. The Ranch House and The Plunge are two private community amenities, which combined offer an expansive 3,149-square foot recreation center, several sparkling Jr. Olympic swimming pools, a tot lot, game area, cozy firepit, BBQ and picnic spaces, plus a grassy amphitheater. Spirit Park, the 11-acre Sports Park and 3.4-acre Silver Star Park ignite opportunities for even more outdoor fun with lighted tennis courts, multiple basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, scenic walking trails, playgrounds and more. A friendly lifestyle coordinator is also onsite, planning events throughout the year that compel neighbors to mingle, connect and build friendships that bolster the community.

School-aged residents have access to highly sought-after public schools in the Menifee Union School District, including the new onsite Táawila Elementary School, Herk Bouris Elementary School, Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School, while charter school options include the K–12 Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee. Those seeking higher education opportunities can attend the Menifee Valley Campus of Mt. San Jacinto College.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots , including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd. and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd. and travel west. Follow signs to each neighborhood.

To learn more, please visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com .

