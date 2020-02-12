SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (the "Company", "MustGrow"), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural, science-based biological crop protection products, today announced the launch of their shareholder communications initiative designed to improve visibility into the Company’s current and planned operations. The Company has retained South Florida based Midam Ventures LLC to assist in the execution of this initiative.



The Company has retained Midam for a period beginning January 8, 2020 and ending on July 8, 2020 (the “Term”). For services provided to the Company, Midam has been paid a total cash fee of $250,000 USD and ZERO shares, options and or warrants for the Term.

This new shareholder communications initiative is comprehensive and will include text, image & video content disseminated by Midam with the Company retaining full editorial control. Online traffic will be strategically driven to approved content. The program will also include updates to the Company’s website and social media initiatives and strategy.

“We are looking forward to working with Midam to get our story out there,” says MustGrow’s President & CEO, Corey Giasson. “MustGrow is an Ag-Biotech company with a unique technology and a great story to tell, and with Midam’s help well be able to do that.”

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) agricultural biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruit & vegetable and cannabis cultivation. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved organic solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 100 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. This product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a bio-fertilizer and bio-pesticide (currently limited to a bio-fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit & vegetable bio-pesticide and bio-fertilizer. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format to be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features.

In cannabis, MustGrow is currently developing effective, safe and biological solutions that adhere to Health Canada’s strict regulations, including (1) its mustard-derived bio-pesticide to treat soil-borne pests and diseases; and (2) an in-licensed bio-fungicide for powdery mildew.

The Company has approximately 36.4 million basic common shares issued and outstanding. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

About Midam Ventures LLC

MIDAM Ventures LLC provides public & private companies with results-oriented awareness, marketing & advertising campaigns. The effective, transparent, compliant & results driven campaigns are developed with professionalism, creativity & out of the box thinking, that works.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow.

These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow’s Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

