Minneapolis, MN, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research recognizes the University of Minnesota Medical School as the 27th most funded institution by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the 2019 NIH rankings.

The University of Minnesota Medical School is ranked 27th nationally in this year’s rankings, improving from last year’s spot as 30th (and 33rd in 2017). In addition, five of the Medical School’s departments –Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Biophysics; Neuroscience; Family Medicine and Community Health; Pediatrics; and Rehabilitation Medicine ranked in the top 10 for department-specific rankings. Several other departments also improved rankings in 2019.

“The continued progress of our medical school's climb in the NIH rankings reflects the incredible work taking place every day on our campus and in our healthcare facilities by our faculty, researchers and students,” said University of Minnesota President Joan T.A. Gabel. “We look forward to building on this sustained success as we seek to solve the most pressing healthcare issues here in Minnesota and around the world."

The NIH is the largest federal provider of basic research money to universities. Each year, the Blue Ridge Institute evaluates NIH data tables and ranks universities based on their annual NIH grant support. Improving the Medical School rankings is a top priority of the Board of Regents as a measure for advancing the University.

“Rankings are good indicators of how we are building momentum at the Medical School,” said Jakub Tolar, MD, PhD, Dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School and Vice President for Clinical Affairs. “They help us recruit and retain our faculty, physicians, staff, and learners, generate community support, and most importantly build trust with our patients. We are grateful for the support of President Gabel and our Board of Regents, as well as the strong partnership we have with the State of Minnesota in advancing our mission.”

