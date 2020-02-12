OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA today announced that members of the Air Traffic Specialists Association of Canada (ATSAC-Unifor Local 2245), which represents approximately 681 flight service specialists, have ratified a new collective agreement.



The agreement will run until April 30, 2023 and provides for wage increases, productivity enhancing changes and premium adjustments.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

