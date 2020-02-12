New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Arthroscopic Devices market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.05 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Arthroscopy is a set of procedure which includes diagnosing and treating joint problems. Moreover, in the case of joint dislocation, arthroscopy also involves surgeries in that particular area. Arthroscopic devices enable the healthcare professional to view inside the joint without making a large incision. The rise in popularity and demand for a minimally invasive technique for surgical procedures across the globe is the primary factor that fosters the growth of arthroscopic devices market.
Arthroscopic devices are extensively used in orthopedic conditions like shoulder arthroscopy, knee arthroscopy, and hip arthroscopy. According to the United Nations, by 2050, 130 million people will suffer from osteoarthritis worldwide, of whom 40 million will be severely disabled by the disease. The cost of treatment associated with arthroscopy includes outlays for diagnostic, adaptive aids and devices, medicines, surgery. However, Rapid growth was possible due to considerable technological advances in the field of medical technology which has partly solved the challenges associated with minimal invasive technique.
Majorly, arthroscopy is helpful in the diagnosis and treatment of many non-inflammatory, inflammatory, and infectious types of arthritis as well as various injuries within the joint. Non-inflammatory degenerative arthritis, or osteoarthritis, can be seen using the arthroscope as frayed and irregular cartilage. The increased population of geriatrics experiencing joint pains and other diseases related to arthritis, escalating awareness of the need to live a quality life that is better for human existence are some of the major drivers of the arthroscopic devices market. Furthermore, government initiatives to provide better diagnostic, technological advancements in the field of diagnostics is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The rising incidences of a product recall, increase in the infections caused due to implants due to hygiene conditions, and implications associated with the surgical procedure are expected to hamper the market growth for arthroscopic devices during the forecast period.
