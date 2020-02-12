LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Company Highlights
Management Commentary
“Atomera has exited 2019 with very strong momentum, with more customer activity than at any time in our history,” said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. “Our recent technology and customer advances give us confidence to increase investment in our business to accelerate our progress toward additional licenses and revenue growth.”
Financial Results
During the fourth quarter of 2019, revenue was $138,000, compared with $150,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company incurred a net loss of $(3.0) million, or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $(3.2) million, or ($0.22) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a loss of $(2.4) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.7) million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
For fiscal year 2019, revenue was $533,000, compared with $246,000 in fiscal 2018. Net loss was $(13.3) million, or ($0.84) per basic and diluted share for fiscal 2019, compared to $(12.9) million, or ($1.02) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was a loss of $(10.7) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(10.7) million in fiscal 2018.
The Company had $14.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019, compared to $18.9 million as of December 31, 2018.
The total number of shares outstanding was 17.1 million as of December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Atomera will host a conference call today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Phone: (844) 263-8318 (domestic); +1 (213) 3580960 (international)
Replay: Available until Feb. 19, 2020; (855) 8592056 (domestic); +1(404) 5373406 (international); passcode 8660938
Webcast: Accessible at www.atomera.com
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stockbased compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarlytitled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.
About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nanoscaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forwardlooking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations or entered into a definitive royalty-based manufacturing and distribution license agreement with regard to our MST technology, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) risks related to our ability to advance the licensing arrangements with our initial integration licensees, Asahi Kasei Microdevices and STM Microelectronics, to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (3) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (4) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (5) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Prospectus Supplement filed with the SEC on May 30, 2019. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forwardlooking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
-- Financial Tables Follow --
Atomera Incorporated
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,871
|$
|18,933
|Accounts receivable
|—
|185
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|132
|170
|Total current assets
|15,003
|19,288
|Property and equipment, net
|63
|56
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|161
|—
|Security deposit
|13
|13
|Total assets
|$
|15,240
|$
|19,357
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|315
|$
|348
|Accrued expenses
|145
|224
|Accrued payroll related expenses
|819
|984
|Current operating lease liability
|152
|—
|Deferred revenue
|37
|55
|Total liabilities
|1,468
|1,611
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 17,117 and 15,034 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|17
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|149,017
|139,693
|Accumulated deficit
|(135,262
|)
|(121,962
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|13,772
|17,746
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|15,240
|$
|19,357
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|138
|$
|150
|$
|533
|$
|246
|Cost of revenue
|(29
|)
|(35
|)
|(253
|)
|(148
|)
|Gross margin
|109
|115
|280
|98
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|1,818
|1,968
|7,748
|7,318
|General and administrative
|1,155
|1,175
|5,203
|4,956
|Selling and marketing
|242
|262
|954
|957
|Total operating expenses
|3,215
|3,405
|13,905
|13,231
|Loss from operations
|(3,106
|)
|(3,290
|)
|(13,625
|)
|(13,133
|)
|Other income
|Interest income
|60
|91
|325
|236
|Total other income
|60
|91
|325
|236
|Net loss
|$
|(3,046
|)
|$
|(3,199
|)
|$
|(13,300
|)
|$
|(12,897
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.84
|)
|$
|(1.02
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|16,606
|14,364
|15,852
|12,655
Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(3,046
|)
|$
|(3,199
|)
|$
|(13,300
|)
|$
|(12,897
|)
|Add (subtract) the following items:
|Interest income
|(60
|)
|(91
|)
|(325
|)
|(236
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|11
|9
|44
|33
|Stock-based compensation
|649
|629
|2,929
|2,425
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|(2,446
|)
|$
|(2,652
|)
|$
|(10,652
|)
|$
|(10,675
|)
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com
Atomera Incorporated
Los Gatos, California, UNITED STATES
