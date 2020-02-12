SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

“Pluralsight’s fourth quarter capped off a strong second half to the year, further demonstrating that the operational improvements we implemented in the second half of 2019 are working and laying the foundation for durable, long-term B2B billings growth above 30%,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “We began 2020 with nearly a million business users and 18,000 business customers, and are on track to carry the momentum from the second half of 2019 through 2020.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Billings - Q4 2019 billings were $128.4 million, an increase of 28% period over period. Q4 2019 billings from business customers were $113.2 million, an increase of 30% period over period.
  • Revenue - Q4 2019 revenue was $88.8 million, an increase of 32% period over period.
  • Gross margin - Q4 2019 gross margin was 79%, compared to 76% in Q4 2018. Q4 2019 non-GAAP gross margin was 80%, compared to 77% in Q4 2018.
  • Net loss per share - GAAP net loss per share for Q4 2019 was $0.31, compared to $0.26 in Q4 2018. Adjusted pro forma net loss per share for Q4 2019 and Q4 2018 was $0.09.
  • Cash flows - Cash used in operations was $7.9 million for Q4 2019, compared to cash provided by operations of $8.4 million in Q4 2018. Free cash flow was negative $13.0 million for Q4 2019, compared to positive free cash flow of $5.2 million in Q4 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Billings - 2019 billings were $379.1 million, an increase of 29% period over period. 2019 billings from business customers were $330.1 million, an increase of 33% period over period.
  • Revenue - 2019 revenue was $316.9 million, an increase of 37% period over period.
  • Gross margin - 2019 gross margin was 77%, compared to 73% in 2018. 2019 non-GAAP gross margin was 79%, compared to 76% in 2018.
  • Net loss per share - GAAP net loss per share for 2019 was $1.19, compared to $0.72 in 2018. Adjusted pro forma net loss per share for 2019 was $0.30, compared to $0.60 in 2018.
  • Cash flows - Cash used in operations was $11.7 million for 2019, compared to $5.9 million in 2018. Free cash flow was negative $28.2 million for 2019, compared to $18.0 million in 2018.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Pluralsight's expectations as of February 12, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Guidance

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $88 million to $89 million.
  • Adjusted pro forma net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.13, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 141 million.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $390 million to $400 million.
  • Adjusted pro forma net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.45, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 143 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Pluralsight has not reconciled its expectations as to adjusted pro forma net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for expectations of adjusted pro forma net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides customers with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and analytics. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Pluralsight and the Pluralsight logo are trademarks of Pluralsight, LLC in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, such as our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2020 and future periods. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the pace of market adoption of cloud-based learning solutions; our ability to expand our course library and develop new platform features; competition; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to increase sales of subscriptions to our platform to customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and to improve sales management and execution; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on our website at investors.pluralsight.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Key Business Metrics

Billings. Billings represents total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period, as presented in our consolidated statements of cash flows, less the change in contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in the period. Billings in any particular period represents amounts invoiced to customers and reflects subscription renewals and upsells to existing customers plus sales to new customers. We use billings to measure our ability to sell subscriptions to our platform to both new and existing customers. We use billings from business customers and our percentage of billings from business customers to measure and monitor our ability to sell subscriptions to our platform to business customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Pluralsight has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Pluralsight uses the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, adjusted pro forma net loss, adjusted pro forma net loss per share, and free cash flow in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these metrics is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Pluralsight’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP gross profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit plus equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions.

Non-GAAP gross margin. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by our revenue.

Non-GAAP operating loss. We define non-GAAP operating loss as loss from operations plus equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, secondary offering costs, and acquisition-related costs.

Adjusted pro forma net loss and adjusted pro forma net loss per share. We define adjusted pro forma net loss as net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. adjusted for the reallocation of loss attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Pluralsight, Inc. and further adjusted for equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, secondary offering costs, acquisition-related costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and loss on debt extinguishment. We define adjusted pro forma net loss per share as adjusted pro forma net loss divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Pluralsight, Inc.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and purchases of our content library.

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Revenue$88,811  $67,260  $316,910  $232,029 
Cost of revenue(1)(2)19,009  16,449  71,353  62,615 
Gross profit69,802  50,811  245,557  169,414 
Operating expenses(1)(2):       
Sales and marketing57,071  44,453  207,085  158,409 
Technology and content29,965  19,431  102,902  69,289 
General and administrative21,950  21,306  85,560  78,418 
Total operating expenses108,986  85,190  395,547  306,116 
Loss from operations(39,184) (34,379) (149,990) (136,702)
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense(7,129) (350) (23,565) (6,826)
Loss on debt extinguishment    (950) (4,085)
Other income, net2,966  815  11,749  1,504 
Loss before income taxes(43,347) (33,914) (162,756) (146,109)
Provision for income taxes(122) (158) (823) (664)
Net loss$(43,469) $(34,072) $(163,579) $(146,773)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests(11,492) (17,770) (50,921) (49,660)
Net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc.$(31,977) $(16,302) $(112,658) $(97,113)
Less: Accretion of Series A redeemable convertible preferred units      (176,275)
Net loss attributable to shares of Class A common stock$(31,977) $(16,302) $(112,658) $(273,388)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted(3)$(0.31) $(0.26) $(1.19) $(0.72)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share(3)102,747  63,494  94,515  62,840 
            

(1) Includes equity-based compensation as follows:

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Cost of revenue$193  $60  $548  $205 
Sales and marketing7,710  5,589  30,677  19,096 
Technology and content5,917  3,386  21,430  12,038 
General and administrative8,960  10,475  37,782  41,153 
Total equity-based compensation$22,780  $19,510  $90,437  $72,492 
                

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Cost of revenue$1,209  $783  $3,645  $7,586 
Sales and marketing50    129  389 
Technology and content176  177  705  706 
Total amortization of acquired intangible assets$1,435  $960  $4,479  $8,681 
                

(3) Net loss per share, basic and diluted and weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 reflects only the activity for the portion of the period following Pluralsight, Inc.'s initial public offering and the related reorganization transactions.

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Key Business Metrics

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Billings$128,448  $100,624  $379,051  $293,583 
Billings from business customers$113,176  $87,141  $330,143  $248,159 
% of billings from business customers88% 87% 87% 85%
            

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Reconciliation of gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:       
Gross profit$69,802  $50,811  $245,557  $169,414 
Equity-based compensation193  60  548  205 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets1,209  783  3,645  7,586 
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions5  16  23  16 
Non-GAAP gross profit$71,209  $51,670  $249,773  $177,221 
Gross margin79% 76% 77% 73%
Non-GAAP gross margin80% 77% 79% 76%
Reconciliation of loss from operations to non-GAAP operating loss:       
Loss from operations$(39,184) $(34,379) $(149,990) $(136,702)
Equity-based compensation22,780  19,510  90,437  72,492 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets1,435  960  4,479  8,681 
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions322  1,180  3,428  1,180 
Secondary offering costs    918   
Acquisition-related costs    835   
Non-GAAP operating loss$(14,647) $(12,729) $(49,893) $(54,349)


Adjusted pro forma net loss per share       
Numerator:       
GAAP net loss attributable to shares of Class A common stock$(31,977) $(16,302) $(112,658) $(273,388)
Accretion of Series A redeemable convertible preferred units      176,275 
Reallocation of net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for Class A common stock(11,492) (17,770) (50,921) (49,660)
Equity-based compensation22,780  19,510  90,437  72,492 
Amortization of acquired intangibles1,435  960  4,479  8,681 
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions322  1,180  3,428  1,180 
Secondary offering costs    918   
Acquisition-related costs    835   
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs6,571    21,691  126 
Loss on debt extinguishment    950  4,085 
Adjusted pro forma net loss$(12,361) $(12,422) $(40,841) $(60,209)
Denominator:       
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding102,747  63,494  94,515  39,426 
Weighted-average LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings that are convertible into Class A common stock36,447  69,211  42,720  61,221 
Adjusted pro forma weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted139,194  132,705  137,235  100,647 
Adjusted pro forma net loss per share$(0.09) $(0.09) $(0.30) $(0.60)


Reconciliation of net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to free cash flow:       
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities$(7,906) $8,387  $(11,729) $(5,896)
Less: Purchases of property and equipment(3,562) (2,220) (11,181) (8,796)
Less: Purchases of content library(1,504) (995) (5,326) (3,340)
Free cash flow$(12,972) $5,172  $(28,236) $(18,032)
                

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 December 31,
 2019 2018
    
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$90,515  $194,306 
Short-term investments332,234   
Accounts receivable, net101,576  63,436 
Deferred contract acquisition costs, net18,331   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets14,174  8,323 
Total current assets556,830  266,065 
Restricted cash28,916  16,765 
Long-term investments105,805   
Property and equipment, net22,896  31,641 
Right-of-use assets15,804   
Content library, net8,958  7,050 
Intangible assets, net22,631  1,759 
Goodwill262,532  123,119 
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent, net5,982   
Other assets1,599  1,064 
Total assets$1,031,953  $447,463 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$10,615  $7,160 
Accrued expenses40,703  32,047 
Accrued author fees11,694  10,002 
Lease liabilities5,752   
Deferred revenue215,137  157,695 
Total current liabilities283,901  206,904 
Deferred revenue, noncurrent19,517  14,886 
Convertible senior notes, net470,228   
Lease liabilities, noncurrent11,167   
Facility financing obligations  15,777 
Other liabilities980  1,303 
Total liabilities785,793  238,870 
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock   
Class A common stock10  7 
Class B common stock2  6 
Class C common stack1  1 
Additional paid-in capital641,128  456,899 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)225  (41)
Accumulated deficit(458,381) (355,446)
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Pluralsight, Inc.182,985  101,426 
Non-controlling interests63,175  107,167 
Total stockholders’ equity246,160  208,593 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,031,953  $447,463 
        

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Operating activities       
Net loss$(43,469) $(34,072) $(163,579) $(146,773)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation of property and equipment2,468  1,987  9,464  8,318 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets1,435  960  4,479  8,681 
Amortization of course creation costs702  556  2,543  1,993 
Equity-based compensation22,780  19,510  90,437  72,492 
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs6,270    23,587   
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs6,571    21,691  1,215 
Investment discount and premium amortization, net(675)   (2,446)  
Loss on debt extinguishment    950  4,085 
Other558  189  380  696 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable(39,132) (15,804) (37,274) (26,156)
Deferred contract acquisition costs(9,020)   (27,688)  
Prepaid expenses and other assets(2,154) (492) (5,663) (3,482)
Right-of-use assets1,247    5,586   
Accounts payable5,203  457  2,683  1,385 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities699  1,061  5,887  7,973 
Accrued author fees400  671  1,692  2,123 
Lease liabilities(1,529)   (6,659)  
Deferred revenue39,740  33,364  62,201  61,554 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities(7,906) 8,387  (11,729) (5,896)
Investing activities       
Purchases of property and equipment(3,562) (2,220) (11,181) (8,796)
Purchases of content library(1,504) (995) (5,326) (3,340)
Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired    (163,771)  
Purchases of investments(164,593)   (694,246)  
Proceeds from sales of investments    4,967   
Proceeds from maturities of investments139,841    252,836   
Net cash used in investing activities(29,818) (3,215) (616,721) (12,136)
Financing activities       
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discount and issuance costs    616,654   
Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes    (69,432)  
Repurchases of convertible senior notes    (35,000)  
Proceeds from terminations of capped calls related to repurchases of convertible senior notes    1,284   
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans9,952  13,378  24,828  13,378 
Taxes paid related to net share settlement(1,574) (16,827) (1,574) (16,905)
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions      332,080 
Payments of costs related to initial public offering      (7,083)
Borrowings of long-term debt      20,000 
Repayments of long-term debt      (137,710)
Payments of debt extinguishment costs      (2,179)
Payments of debt issuance costs      (450)
Payments to settle equity appreciation rights      (325)
Other  (4)   (17)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities8,378  (3,453) 536,760  200,789 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash158  (27) 50  (163)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(29,188) 1,692  (91,640) 182,594 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period148,619  209,379  211,071  28,477 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$119,431  $211,071  $119,431  $211,071 
                

