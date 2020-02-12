DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company with expertise in protein misfolding, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. In addition, the Company provided 2020 financial guidance and an update on its R&D programs.
“In 2019, we continued to advance our pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics towards key milestones,” said Gene Kinney, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prothena. “We reported interim data from our first-in-human Phase 1 study of PRX004 in patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis and continue to expect data from Part 1 of the Phase 2 PASADENA study of prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson’s disease this year. Looking ahead, we have expanded our innovative discovery and preclinical pipeline which consists of three targets under our global neuroscience collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, as well as our proprietary preclinical and discovery programs that comprise our Alzheimer’s disease portfolio.”
Full Year 2019 and Recent Developments:
Prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease, is a monoclonal antibody designed to target alpha-synuclein and is the focus of the worldwide collaboration with Roche
PRX004, a potential treatment for ATTR amyloidosis, is a monoclonal antibody designed to deplete the pathogenic, non-native forms of the TTR protein
Discovery and Preclinical Development: Prothena is advancing an early-stage pipeline of programs for a number of potential neurological indications
Corporate
Upcoming Research and Development Milestones
Prasinezumab
PRX004
Preclinical
Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2019 Financial Results and 2020 Financial Guidance
For the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, Prothena reported a net loss of $21.6 million and $77.7 million, respectively, as compared to a net loss of $22.5 million and $155.6 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively, which included a restructuring credit of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and restructuring charges of $16.1 million for the full year of 2018 associated with the discontinuation of the NEOD001 program. Net loss per share for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 was $0.54 and $1.95, respectively, as compared to a net loss per share of $0.56 and $3.93 for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively.
Prothena reported total revenue, all from its collaboration with Roche, of $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, as compared to total revenue of $0.2 million and $1.0 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively.
Research and development (R&D) expenses totaled $15.5 million and $50.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, as compared to $16.5 million and $101.2 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively. The decrease in R&D expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to lower intellectual property license expense, lower clinical costs (primarily associated with the discontinuation of the NEOD001 program partially offset by higher costs for the PRX004 program) and lower personnel costs (including share-based compensation expense); offset in part by higher collaboration expense with Roche. The decrease in R&D expense for the full year ended 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to lower clinical costs (primarily associated with the discontinuation of the NEOD001 program partially offset by higher costs for the PRX004 program), lower personnel costs (including share-based compensation expense), lower consulting costs and lower manufacturing costs (primarily associated with the discontinuation of the NEOD001 program and to a lesser extent to declines from the PRX004 program, offset in part by increase in cost for the tau program). R&D expenses included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $2.0 million and $8.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, as compared to $2.1 million and $9.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses totaled $8.1 million and $35.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, as compared to $8.0 million and $42.5 million for fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively. G&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased slightly compared to the same period in the prior year primarily related to higher lease cost recorded as operating expenses due to the adoption of the new lease standard (ASC 842) and higher directors and officer’s insurance largely offset by other G&A cost. The decrease in G&A expenses for the full year of 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to lower personnel costs (including share-based compensation expense), receipt of sublease rental income, lower legal and accounting fees, lower depreciation and other expenses; offset in part by higher lease costs recorded as operating expenses due to the adoption of ASC 842. G&A expenses included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.3 million and $15.5 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, as compared to $3.7 million and $16.2 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively.
Restructuring credit was nil and $0.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, as compared to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and restructuring charges of $16.1 million for the full year of 2018. The restructuring credit in 2019 was primarily the result of an adjustment in previously recorded employee termination benefits.
Total non-cash share-based compensation expense was $5.3 million and $23.6 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, respectively, as compared to $4.2 million and $27.0 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively, which included a $1.6 million share-based compensation credit and $0.9 million share-based compensation expense included in the restructuring costs for the fourth quarter of 2018 and the full year of 2018, respectively.
As of December 31, 2019, Prothena had $378.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and no debt.
As of February 7, 2020, Prothena had approximately 39.9 million ordinary shares outstanding.
The Company expects its full year 2020 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $60-$76 million, and to end the year with approximately $310 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (midpoint). The estimated full year 2020 cash burn from operating and investing activities is primarily driven by an estimated net loss of $84-$106 million, which includes an estimated $23 million of non-cash shared-based compensation expense.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company with expertise in protein misfolding, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of devastating diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau, TDP-43 and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Our proprietary programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and programs that target Aβ (Amyloid beta) for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the sufficiency of our cash position to fund advancement of a broad pipeline; the treatment potential and proposed mechanisms of action of prasinezumab and PRX004; the expected timing of reporting data from the Phase 1 clinical study of PRX004; the expected timing of reporting data from the Phase 2 clinical study of prasinezumab; the continued advancement of our discovery and preclinical pipeline; and the timing of IND-enabling activities from our tau and Aβ programs; our anticipated net cash burn from operating and investing activities for 2020 and expected cash balance at the end of 2020; and our estimated net loss and non-cash share-based compensation expense for 2020. These statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 15, 2019, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for our fiscal year 2019. Prothena undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in Prothena’s expectations.
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited - amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|256
|$
|194
|$
|814
|$
|955
|Total revenue
|256
|194
|814
|955
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|15,471
|16,510
|50,836
|101,183
|General and administrative
|8,059
|8,026
|35,736
|42,482
|Restructuring and related impairment charges (credits)
|—
|(1,587
|)
|(61
|)
|16,145
|Total operating expenses
|23,530
|22,949
|86,511
|159,810
|Loss from operations
|(23,274
|)
|(22,755
|)
|(85,697
|)
|(158,855
|)
|Other income, net
|1,589
|845
|8,399
|2,740
|Loss before income taxes
|(21,685
|)
|(21,910
|)
|(77,298
|)
|(156,115
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(131
|)
|551
|379
|(470
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(21,554
|)
|$
|(22,461
|)
|$
|(77,677
|)
|$
|(155,645
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(1.95
|)
|$
|(3.93
|)
|Shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|39,897
|39,864
|39,882
|39,559
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited - amounts in thousands)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|375,723
|$
|427,659
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,652
|3,731
|Total current assets
|378,375
|431,390
|Property and equipment, net
|3,874
|52,835
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|23,274
|—
|Restricted cash, non-current
|2,704
|4,056
|Other non-current assets
|11,041
|10,515
|Total non-current assets
|40,893
|67,406
|Total assets
|$
|419,268
|$
|498,796
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Accrued research and development
|$
|5,826
|$
|5,370
|Restructuring liability
|—
|461
|Lease liability, current
|5,101
|—
|Other current liabilities
|6,787
|9,095
|Total current liabilities
|17,714
|14,926
|Deferred revenue
|110,242
|110,242
|Lease liability, non-current
|17,838
|—
|Other non-current liabilities
|553
|50,630
|Total non-current liabilities
|128,633
|160,872
|Total liabilities
|146,347
|175,798
|Total shareholders’ equity
|272,921
|322,998
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|419,268
|$
|498,796
