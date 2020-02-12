MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A description of funds from operations, or FFO, FFO as adjusted for comparability, and Core FFO, all three non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles in the United States) financial measures, are located at the end of this press release. All per share references are to fully-diluted weighted average shares of common stock and Non-controlling OP Units, unless otherwise noted. For further detail, please also refer to both the quarterly financial supplement and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K which can be retrieved from the investor relations section of our website at www.GladstoneCommercial.com.
Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data):
|As of and for the three months ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|Operating Data:
|Total operating revenue
|$
|29,386
|$
|28,667
|$
|719
|2.5
|%
|Total operating expenses
|(22,462
|)
|(1
|)
|(19,445
|)
|(3,017
|)
|15.5
|%
|Other expense, net
|(6,452
|)
|(7,031
|)
|579
|(8.2
|)%
|Net income
|$
|472
|$
|2,191
|$
|(1,719
|)
|(78.5
|)%
|Less: Dividends attributable to preferred stock
|(2,986
|)
|(2,612
|)
|(374
|)
|14.3
|%
|Less: Series A and B Preferred Stock offering costs write off
|(2,674
|)
|—
|(2,674
|)
|100.0
|%
|Less: Dividends attributable to senior common stock
|(217
|)
|(226
|)
|9
|(4.0
|)%
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders
|$
|(5,405
|)
|$
|(647
|)
|$
|(4,758
|)
|735.4
|%
|Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization
|13,428
|12,979
|449
|3.5
|%
|Add: Impairment charge
|1,813
|—
|1,813
|100.0
|%
|Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|$
|9,836
|$
|12,332
|$
|(2,496
|)
|(20.2
|)%
|Add: Convertible senior common distributions
|217
|226
|(9
|)
|(4.0
|)%
|Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
|$
|10,053
|$
|12,558
|$
|(2,505
|)
|(19.9
|)%
|Add: Series A and B preferred stock offering costs write off
|2,674
|—
|2,674
|100.0
|%
|Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted, as adjusted for comparability
|$
|12,727
|$
|12,558
|$
|169
|1.3
|%
|Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|$
|9,836
|$
|12,332
|$
|(2,496
|)
|(20.2
|)%
|Add: Write off deferred financing fees
|—
|61
|(61
|)
|NM
|Add: Acquisition related expenses
|204
|(6
|)
|210
|(3,500.0
|)%
|Add: Prepaid ATM cost write off
|82
|—
|82
|100.0
|%
|Add: Asset retirement obligation expense
|42
|32
|10
|31.3
|%
|Add: Bad debt write off
|152
|—
|152
|100.0
|%
|Add: Series A and B preferred stock offering costs write off
|2,674
|—
|2,674
|100.0
|%
|Core funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|$
|12,990
|$
|12,419
|$
|571
|4.6
|%
|Add: Convertible senior common distributions
|217
|226
|(9
|)
|(4.0
|)%
|Core funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
|$
|13,207
|$
|12,645
|$
|562
|4.4
|%
|Share and Per Share Data:
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic and diluted
|(0.18
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(800.0
|)%
|FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|0.30
|0.39
|(0.09
|)
|(23.1
|)%
|FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
|0.30
|0.39
|(0.09
|)
|(23.1
|)%
|FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted, as adjusted for comparability
|0.39
|0.39
|—
|—
|%
|Core FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|0.40
|0.39
|0.01
|2.6
|%
|Core FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
|0.40
|0.39
|0.01
|2.6
|%
|Weighted average shares of common stock and Non-controlling OP Units outstanding - basic
|32,332,144
|31,775,739
|556,405
|1.8
|%
|Weighted average shares of common stock and Non-controlling OP Units outstanding - diluted
|33,006,755
|32,485,645
|521,110
|1.6
|%
|Cash dividends declared per common share and Non-controlling OP Unit
|$
|0.375
|$
|0.375
|$
|—
|—
|%
|Financial Position
|Real estate, before accumulated depreciation
|$
|1,064,389
|(2
|)
|$
|1,008,438
|$
|55,951
|5.5
|%
|Total assets
|$
|1,039,508
|$
|978,012
|$
|61,496
|6.3
|%
|Mortgage notes payable, net, borrowings under revolver, net and borrowings under term loan, net
|$
|626,594
|$
|590,823
|$
|35,771
|6.1
|%
|Total equity and mezzanine equity
|$
|363,190
|$
|343,851
|$
|19,339
|5.6
|%
|Properties owned
|118
|(2
|)
|109
|9
|8.3
|%
|Square feet owned
|14,242,008
|(2
|)
|13,143,288
|1,098,720
|8.4
|%
|Square feet leased
|97.0
|%
|98.8
|%
|(1.8
|)%
|(1.8
|)%
(1) Includes a $1.8 million impairment charge recognized on one property during the three months ended December 31, 2019.
(2) Includes one property classified as held for sale of $7.4 million and 64,500 square feet.
|As of and for the year ended
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|$ Change
|% Change
|Operating Data:
|Total operating revenue
|$
|114,387
|$
|106,798
|$
|7,589
|7.1
|%
|Total operating expenses
|(80,231
|)
|(1
|)
|(71,137
|)
|(9,094
|)
|12.8
|%
|Other expense, net
|(24,615
|)
|(2
|)
|(23,337
|)
|(4
|)
|(1,278
|)
|5.5
|%
|Net income
|$
|9,541
|$
|12,324
|$
|(2,783
|)
|(22.6
|)%
|Less: Dividends attributable to preferred stock
|(10,822
|)
|(10,416
|)
|(406
|)
|3.9
|%
|Less: Series A and B Preferred Stock offering costs write off
|(2,674
|)
|—
|(2,674
|)
|100.0
|%
|Less: Dividends attributable to senior common stock
|(892
|)
|(931
|)
|39
|(4.2
|)%
|Net (loss) income (attributable) available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders
|$
|(4,847
|)
|$
|977
|$
|(5,824
|)
|(596.1
|)%
|Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization
|52,039
|47,620
|4,419
|9.3
|%
|Add: Impairment charge
|1,813
|—
|1,813
|—
|%
|Less: Gain on sale of real estate
|(2,952
|)
|(2,763
|)
|(189
|)
|6.8
|%
|Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|$
|46,053
|$
|45,834
|$
|219
|0.5
|%
|Add: Convertible senior common distributions
|892
|931
|(39
|)
|(4.2
|)%
|Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
|$
|46,945
|$
|46,765
|$
|180
|0.4
|%
|Add: Series A and B preferred stock offering costs write off
|2,674
|—
|2,674
|100.0
|%
|Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted, as adjusted for comparability
|$
|49,619
|$
|46,765
|$
|2,854
|6.1
|%
|Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|$
|46,053
|$
|45,834
|$
|219
|0.5
|%
|Add: Acquisition related expenses
|326
|174
|152
|87.4
|%
|Add: Write-off of deferred financing fees
|344
|6
|338
|5,633.3
|%
|Add: Write off shelf registration statement and prepaid ATM costs
|100
|—
|100
|100.0
|%
|Add: Asset retirement obligation expense
|137
|121
|16
|13.2
|%
|Add: Bad debt write off
|152
|—
|152
|100.0
|%
|Add: Series A and B Preferred Stock offering costs write off
|2,674
|—
|2,674
|100.0
|%
|Less: Write off of debt discount
|—
|(49
|)
|49
|(100.0
|)%
|Core funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|$
|49,786
|$
|46,086
|$
|3,700
|8.0
|%
|Add: Convertible senior common distributions
|892
|931
|(39
|)
|(4.2
|)%
|Core funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
|$
|50,678
|$
|47,017
|$
|3,661
|7.8
|%
|Share and Per Share Data:
|Net (loss) income (attributable) available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic & diluted
|(0.16
|)
|0.03
|(0.19
|)
|(633.3
|)%
|FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|1.47
|1.59
|(0.12
|)
|(7.5
|)%
|FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
|1.46
|1.58
|(0.12
|)
|(7.6
|)%
|FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted, as adjusted for comparability
|1.55
|1.58
|(0.03
|)
|(1.9
|)%
|Core FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
|1.59
|1.60
|(0.01
|)
|(0.6
|)%
|Core FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
|1.58
|1.59
|(0.01
|)
|(0.6
|)%
|Weighted average shares of common stock and Non-controlling OP Units outstanding - basic
|31,396,826
|28,804,167
|2,592,659
|9.0
|%
|Weighted average shares of common stock and Non-controlling OP Units outstanding - diluted
|32,071,437
|29,528,503
|2,542,934
|8.6
|%
|Cash dividends declared per common share and Non-controlling OP Unit
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.50
|$
|—
|—
|%
|Financial Position
|Real estate, before accumulated depreciation
|$
|1,064,389
|(3
|)
|$
|949,822
|(5
|)
|$
|114,567
|12.1
|%
|Total assets
|$
|1,039,508
|$
|938,775
|$
|100,733
|10.7
|%
|Mortgage notes payable, term preferred stock, term loan facility & line of credit, net
|$
|626,594
|$
|566,059
|$
|60,535
|10.7
|%
|Total equity and mezzanine equity
|$
|363,190
|$
|340,017
|$
|23,173
|6.8
|%
|Properties owned
|118
|(3
|)
|101
|(5
|)
|17
|16.8
|%
|Square feet owned
|14,242,008
|(3
|)
|11,726,996
|(5
|)
|2,515,012
|21.4
|%
|Square feet leased
|97.0
|%
|99.1
|%
|(2.1
|)%
|(2.1
|)%
(1) Includes a $1.8 million impairment charge recognized on one property during the year ended December 31, 2019.
(2) Includes a $3.0 million gain on sale, net, from one property sale during the year ended December 31, 2019.
(3) Includes one property classified as held for sale of $7.4 million and 64,500 square feet.
(4) Includes a $2.8 million gain on sale, net, from three property sales during the year ended December 31, 2018.
(5) Includes one property classified as held for sale of $3.2 million and 50,000 square feet.
Highlights of Fiscal Year 2019:
Fourth Quarter 2019 Results: Core FFO available to common shareholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $13.2 million, a 4.4% increase when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, equaling $0.40 per share. Core FFO increased primarily due to an increase in total operating revenues from the nine properties acquired during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, coupled with a decrease in interest expense due to lower one-month LIBOR rates on our variable rate debt. This was partially offset by an increase in property operating expenses.
Fiscal Year 2019 Results: Core FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $50.7 million, a 7.8% increase when compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, equaling $1.58 per share. On a per share basis, this equates to a 0.6% decrease to Core FFO. Core FFO increased primarily due to the increase in rental income from 2019 acquisitions and re-leased vacant space, partially offset by an increase in net property operating expenses and an increase in interest expense.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 was $(5.4) million and $(4.8) million, or $(0.18) and $(0.16) per share, respectively, compared to net (loss) income (attributable) available to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and year ended December 31, 2018 of $(0.6) million and $1.0 million, or $(0.02) and $0.03 per share, respectively. A reconciliation of Core FFO to net (loss) income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Core FFO, and a computation of basic and diluted Core FFO per weighted average share of common stock and Non-controlling OP Unit and basic and diluted net income per weighted average share of common stock and Non-controlling OP Unit is set forth in the Summary Information table above.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter:
Comments from Gladstone Commercial’s President, Bob Cutlip: “Our financial results reflect consistent performance and stabilized revenues from our tremendous same store property occupancy and rent growth, accretive real estate investments made during 2018 and 2019, and our ability to lease previously vacant space as well as our deleveraging and capital recycling programs. We have successfully executed our focus on industrial assets, by investing $130.3 million in 18 industrial properties in our target growth markets during 2019, and eclipsed one billion dollars in assets. We have continued to expand our industrial portfolio in 2020, by investing $40.0 million in four industrial assets. We anticipate our robust pipeline will result in successful acquisitions during the remainder of 2020 and beyond. We have continued our capital recycling program, whereby we have sold non-core assets and used the proceeds to de-lever our portfolio, as well as acquire properties in our target growth markets. We successfully exited one non-core asset during 2019, recognizing a net gain of $3.0 million, and we anticipate exiting another non-core asset during the first quarter of 2020. We are extremely pleased with our solid performance over the last several years, including same store cash rents increasing by approximately 2%. We believe our same store rent should be stable and rising as we continue our growth. We will continue to focus on investing in new properties, with an emphasis on industrial acquisitions, which we believe will improve operating efficiencies and reduce portfolio capital expenditures. We are looking forward to continued growth and success for our shareholders.”
Conference Call: Gladstone Commercial will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (888) 734-0328 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions. A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through February 20, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 6039117. The live audio broadcast of the Company’s quarterly conference call will also be available on our website, www.GladstoneCommercial.com, and will also be archived and available for replay through April 13, 2020.
About Gladstone Commercial: Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 180 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The company has paid 46 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock, and four consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series E Preferred Stock. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped, reduced or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003. Further information can be found at www.GladstoneCommercial.com.
About the Gladstone Companies: Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone family of funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.
Investor Relations: For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly distribution-paying Gladstone family of funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
FFO: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and impairment losses on property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of its performance or to cash flow from operations as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. The Company believes that FFO per share and unit provides investors with an additional context for evaluating its financial performance and as a supplemental measure to compare it to other REITs; however, comparisons of its FFO to the FFO of other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to potential differences in the application of the NAREIT definition used by such other REITs.
FFO as adjusted for comparability: FFO as adjusted for comparability is FFO adjusted for certain items that are not indicative of the results provided by the Company’s operating portfolio and affect the comparability of the Company’s period-over-period performance. These items include the adjustment for non-recurring expense adjustments related to the write off of offering costs pertaining to redeemed securities. Although the Company’s calculation of FFO as adjusted for comparability differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs, the Company believes it is a meaningful supplemental measure of its operating performance. Accordingly, FFO as adjusted for comparability should be considered a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
Core FFO: Core FFO is FFO adjusted for certain items that are not indicative of the results provided by the Company’s operating portfolio and affect the comparability of the Company’s period-over-period performance. These items include the adjustment for acquisition related expenses, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt and any other non-recurring expense adjustments. Although the Company’s calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs, the Company believes it is a meaningful supplemental measure of its operating performance. Accordingly, Core FFO should be considered a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.
The Company’s presentation of FFO, as defined by NAREIT, FFO as adjusted for comparability, or presentation of Core FFO, does not represent cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of its performance or to cash flow from operations as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.
The statements in this press release regarding the forecasted stability of Gladstone Commercial’s income, its ability, plans or prospects to re-lease its unoccupied properties, and grow its portfolio are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties, although they are based on Gladstone Commercial’s current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Gladstone Commercial’s ability to raise additional capital; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund its operations and to refinance its indebtedness as it matures; downturns in the current economic environment; the performance of its tenants; the impact of competition on its efforts to renew existing leases or re-lease space; and significant changes in interest rates. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by its forward-looking statements are disclosed under the caption “Risk factors” of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gladstone Commercial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
