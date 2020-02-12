SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that Chris Linthwaite, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present updates on Fluidigm’s business at the following investor conferences in March:



Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00 am. ET, with a breakout session to follow at 10:40 am. ET.



Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:20 pm. ET, with a breakout session to follow at 4:50 pm. ET.

In addition, Linthwaite and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, Utah, on Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19.



A live webcast and subsequent replay of each of Mr. Linthwaite’s presentations in Massachusetts and Florida will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Fluidigm investor website. The webcasts will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contact: