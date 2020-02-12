LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Monday, February 24, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6784 (International). A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at www.t2biosystems.com on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section.

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, and the T2Resistance™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.

