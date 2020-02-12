SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders (the Company), today announced that it is offering shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by the Company.



The Company anticipates using the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include clinical and manufacturing activities for Marzeptacog alfa and dalcinonacog alfa, research and development activities, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, facilities expansion, and to meet working capital needs.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

A “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228970) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov . When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, by e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. There shall not be any offer, solicitation of an offer to buy, or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which is focused on addressing unmet needs in rare diseases and systemic complement mediated disorders. Our protease engineering platform includes development programs in hemophilia and a research program on subcutaneous systemic complement inhibitors. Our engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the significant limitations of current IV treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing. Our lead asset, MarzAA, has completed Phase 2 development having met its primary endpoint of significantly reducing the annualized bleed rate (ABR) in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Our second hemophilia asset, DalcA, is in a Phase 2b clinical trial and is being developed for the treatment of hemophilia B. We also have a global license and collaboration agreement with Biogen for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 for the potential treatment of geographic atrophy associated dry age-related macular degeneration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements pertaining to the Company’s expectations regarding the intention to conduct an offering and sale of securities, ability to complete the offering and expected use of proceeds described in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statement of historical facts (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that the Company makes, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all and other risks described the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s most recent annual report filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019, quarterly report filed with the SEC on November 7, 2019, the prospectus supplement related to the public offering and in other filings with the SEC. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.