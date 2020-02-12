SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signaling a dedication to further strengthen its unique corporate culture, CooperCompanies President and CEO Albert White has signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge. This is the world’s largest CEO-driven initiative to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.



“Inclusion and diversity play a central role in how we operate. Valuing different perspectives and experiences makes us even more competitive and helps employees reach their full potential,” said White. “Becoming part of the CEO Action movement extends our belief in embracing and celebrating diversity across all aspects of Cooper.”

Cooper joins more than 800 other prominent corporations who have pledged to promote conversation about diversity and inclusion within the workplace. The commitment also includes expanding unconscious bias education, sharing best practices and challenges, and communicating strategic inclusion and diversity plans with our board of directors. More information is available at CEOAction.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.