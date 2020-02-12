NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE ‎UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSX.V - NSE) ("New Stratus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with certain creditors who have provided services to the Corporation. Pursuant to these agreements the Corporation has agreed to issue an aggregate of 984,718 common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of the Corporation at a deemed price of $0.20 per Common Share to settle $196,943.60 of outstanding debt (collectively, the “Shares for Debt Transactions”). Each of the creditors are arm’s length parties who have provided consulting services to the Corporation.

The completion of the Shares for Debt Transactions is subject to a number of conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). All securities issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transactions will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

